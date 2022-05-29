No Lazy Days Here! Summer camps and classes keep kids crazy busy

There's no reason for kids to be bored this summer when arts, history and community organizations in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley offer an ever-proliferating selection of camps and classes. These are just some of the offerings, many of which start June 2.

RIVER VALLEY

Fort Smith Museum of History

320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith

783-7841

fortsmithmuseum.org

Stories and Stagecoaches -- 10:30 a.m. to noon June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, including a chance to see an intricately detailed model stagecoach constructed by FSMH volunteer Floyd Robinson. Open to children of all ages. Free.

Arts On Main

415 Main St., Van Buren

474-7767; artsonmainvb.com

Summer Art Camps -- Most camps are free to $20.

Alma Public Library: 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m. June 13-17. Register at 632-4140.

Mulberry Public Library: 1-4 p.m. June 13-17. 997-1226.

Mulberry Boys & Girls Club: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Register at BGCDiamondHills.org.

Alma Boys & Girls Club: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. June 20-24. Register at BGCDiamondHills.org.

Logan County Library: 1-4 p.m. June 27-July 1. 963-2371.

Mountainburg Public Library: 1-4 p.m. July 11-15. 369-1600.

Mountainburg Boys & Girls Club: 9 a.m.-noon July 11-15. Register at BGCDiamondHills.org.

Cedarville Public Library: 9 a.m.-noon July 18-22. 410-1853.

Paris Boys & Girls Club: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 18-22. Register at BGCDiamondHills.org.

Van Buren Public Library: 9 a.m.-noon & 1-4 p.m. July 25-29. 471-3226.

Wee Draw -- Art classes for ages 3-5, 10 a.m. June 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, 29 and July 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28. $10 per class.

Imagination Abstraction Collage -- Ages 5 and older, 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m. June 13-17 or July 18-22. $100 per week.

Art Robots -- Ages 8-14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 27-July 1. $125.

Concrete Art Ideas -- Ages 10-16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 11-15. $125.

Smart Art -- Ages 8-14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 25-29.

Western Arkansas Ballet

4701 Grand Ave.. Fort Smith

785-0152; waballet.org

Sleeping Beauty Ballet Camp -- Ages 4-5, 10 a.m.-noon June 13-17. $75.

Nutcracker Ballet Camp -- Ages 6-7, 1:30-3:30 p.m. June 13-17. $75.

Elevé Camp -- Ages 10-14, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. June 13-17. $150.

Coppélia Ballet Camp -- Ages 8-9, 10:00 a.m.-2 p.m. June 20-22. $85.

Hip Hop Camp -- Ages 8-9, 1-2 p.m. June 20-22; ages 10-older, 2:15-3:15 p.m. June 20-22. $35.

Fort Smith Regional Art Museum

1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith

784-2787; fsram.org

RAM Saturdays -- Noon-4 p.m. every Saturday for all ages and skill levels. Create a different make-and-take art project each week, this year focused on world cultures. Free.

RAM Art Camp -- Become a Muralist, ages 12-18, noon-5 p.m. July 26-29. Using public art in the community as inspiration, students will visit local murals throughout Fort Smith to learn about different technical styles and applications. Students will get the opportunity to design and create a mural on a constructed wall outside of the museum while exploring the use of control, taping, stenciling, and color palette. $25.

__

FAYETTEVILLE

TheatreSquared

477 W. Spring St.

777-7477; theatre2.org

Improv Intensive -- Ages 14-18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 6-10. $175.

Musical Theatre -- Ages 10-13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 20-24. $200.

Musical Theatre Intensive -- Ages 14-18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 20-24. $200.

Sketch Comedy Intensive -- Ages 14-18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 27-July 1. $175.

Playwriting Camp -- Ages 10-13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 11-15. $175.

Playwriting Intensive -- Ages 14-18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 11-15. $175.

Shakespeare Academy -- Ages 14-8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 18-30. $325.

Junior Shakespeare Camp -- Ages 10-13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. July 25-29. $200.

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

4703 N. Crossover Road

750-2620; bgozarks.org

Garden Magic Single Day Camp – Ages 5-7, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. June 28. $65.

Garden Magic Single Day Camp – Ages 7-10, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. July 1. $65.

Butterfly Day Camp – Ages 8-11, 8:45 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Aug. 1-5. $220.

Little Sprouts -- For preschoolers, every Wednesday morning at 9:30 & 10:30 May-October.

Garden Buds -- For elementary ages, 9:30 a.m. every Wednesday June 8-Aug. 10.

Both programs are free for those with a Family Garden Membership. Nonmembers pay the price of general garden admission to attend.

Arts Live Theatre

818 N. Sang Ave.

521-4932; artslivetheatre.com

Arts Live Theatre has announced its 2022 summer theater camps. A wide variety of camp themes are offered for young artists ages 6-8, 9-12 and 13-18 years old ranging from Hogwarts Wizard Training Camp, Mary Poppins, Run Away and Join the Circus, Peter Pan, Annie Jr, Alice in Wonderland, Wizard of Oz, Whodunit Theatre, and much, much more. The fun begins June 6, offering one-week and two-week camps through Aug. 12. Prices range from $150-$350. Space is limited. Register at artslivetheatre.com.

Community Creative Center

505 W. Spring St.

571-2706; communitycreativecenter.org

Summer camps begin June 6.

Animals in Art -- Ages 7-12, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 6-10. $250.

Clay All Day -- Ages 7-12, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 13-17. $250.

The Natural World -- Ages 7-12, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 20-24. $250.

Ancient Inspirations -- Ages 7-12, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 27-July 1. $250.

Art for Art's Sake -- Ages 7-12, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 11-15. $250.

Heroes & Monsters -- Ages 7-12, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 18-22. $250.

Youth Wheel -- Ages 10-16, 3:30-5:30 p.m. June 6-10; June 20-24; June 27-July 1; and July 11-15. $125 per session.

Pilot Arts

915 N. College Ave.

879-1034; pilotarts.org

"Inventors" -- A new musical that features the stories of children from history that have imagined, designed, and ultimately, created incredible inventions, ages 8-14, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 13-17. $125.

__

BENTONVILLE

Crystal Bridges Museum

600 Museum Way

418-5700; crystalbridges.org

These classes had openings when What's Up! went to press:

Put It In Print -- Ages 6-7, 9 a.m.-noon June 20-24. $150.

Put It In Print -- Ages 8-10, 1:30-4:30 p.m. June 20-24. $150.

Teen Studio -- Ages 14-18, 1:30-4:30 p.m. July 18-22. $150.

Summer Teacher Institute -- Being Present in the Moment, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 11-16. Free via Zoom.

Summer Teacher Institute -- The African American Experience, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 25-30. Free via Zoom.

Also watch for CB to You Mobile Art Labs to come to your community. A complete schedule is at crystalbridges.org/series/cb-to-you-mobile-art-lab/.

Trike Theatre

464-5084; triketheatre.org.

Trike Theatre summer camps are taking place at the RaVe Cultural Center, The Jones Center, the Bentonville Community Center and Mount Sequoyah. Full- and half-day camps are available. They include:

June -- Cirque du Trike, Disney's Descendants: The Musical, Musical Theatre Camp and Music Together.

July -- Next Gen Camp and Trike's School of Magic.

August -- Shakespeare Camp, To Infinity and Beyond and Trike's D&D Adventure.

Scott Family Amazeum

1009 Museum Way

696-9280; amazeum.org

Space Explorers -- Ages 6-11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 6-10. $315.

World Travelers -- Ages 6-11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 13-17. $315.

Animal Antics -- Ages 6-11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 20-24. $315.

Girls STEAM Camp -- Ages 6-11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 11-15. $315.

Rocks, Fossils & Crystals -- Ages 6-11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 18-22. $315.

Camps are also being offered at the Jones Center in Springdale and Bentonville Community Center.

Rocks, Fossils, Crystals, Oh My! -- Ages 6-11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 27-July 1 at the Jones Center. $250.

Tinkering With Textiles -- Ages 6-11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. July 25-29 at the Jones Center. $250.

Kickstart Kindergarten -- For pre-K, 9 a.m.-noon June 1-3 at the Bentonville Community Center. $130.

Kickstart Kindergarten -- For pre-K, 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 3-5 at the Bentonville Community Center. $130.

Peel Compton Foundation

312 N. Main St.

254-3870

peelcompton.org

Peel Museum Day Camp -- Ages 8-12, 9 a.m.-noon June 10 or July 22. $30.

Coler Kids Summer Camp June -- Each day will be focused on learning and practicing a new outdoor skill, ages 8-12, 8 a.m.-noon June 6-10. $150.

Explore Archery Summer Camp June -- Ages 12-17, 8 a.m.-noon June 13-17. Drop-in $60; session $250.

Coler Kids Summer Camp July -- Ages 8-12, 8 a.m.-noon July 25-29. $150.

Explore Archery Summer Camp July -- Ages 12-17, 8 a.m.-noon July 11-15. Drop-in $60; session $250.

__

ROGERS

Hobbs State Park

20201 E. Arkansas 12

789-5000; ArkansasStateParks.com

Nature Explorers Summer Day Camp -- Wings & Creeping Things: Birds, Bats, Bees & Company, ages 6-8, 8 a.m.-noon June 14-17. $40. Pre-registration and pre-payment required.

Nature Explorers Summer Day Camp -- H2O Exploration, ages 9-12, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. July 19-22. $60. Call for reservations.

Rogers Historical Museum

313 S. Second St.

621-1154; rogershistoricalmuseum.org

Rogers Explorers -- Rogers Explorers is a program for children ages 6-12 that allows them to explore their community by visiting four different locations which offer hands-on learning, adventure, and activities:

Rogers Fire Station No. 1 -- 10 a.m.-noon June 10.

Rogers City Hall -- 10 a.m.-noon June 24.

Hobbs State Park -- 10 a.m.-noon July 8.

RHM Collections -- 10 a.m.-noon July 22.

Registration is only required for children, but parents/guardians are asked to stay with their youngsters.

Kids' Crafts Corner -- An event for kids of all ages where they learn a little Northwest Arkansas history while doing a craft that ties in:

Seed Art -- 10 a.m.-noon June 14; 30-minute timed reservations required.

Paper Airplanes -- 10 a.m.-noon June 28; 30-minute timed reservations required.

Apple Slime -- 10 a.m.-noon July 12; 30-minute timed reservations required.

Tie Dyeing -- 10 a.m.-noon July 26; 30-minute timed reservations required.

Arkansas Public Theatre

116 S. Second St.

631-8988; arkansaspublictheatre.org

Summer movies include:

"The Birdcage" -- 2 p.m. June 11. $12 & up.

"Kinky Boots" -- 8 p.m. June 11. $12 & up.

Auditions include:

"Disaster" -- 7 p.m. June 20.

"The Music Man" -- 7 p.m. Aug. 1.

__

BELLA VISTA

Bella Vista Historical Museum

1885 Bella Vista Way

855-2335; bellavistamuseum.org

July 8 -- Movie Night, 7 p.m.

Aug. 6 -- Ice Cream Social, 3 p.m.

__

SPRINGDALE

Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

118 W. Johnson Ave.

750-8165; shilohmuseum.org

Summer camps are in the works. Check back in June.

The Jones Center

922 E. Emma Ave.

756-8090; thejonescenter.net

Funday Sundays offer free access to the ice rink from 1 to 2:45 p.m. June 12, June 10 and Aug. 14. Registration is not required. See the Jones Center website for other summer activities.

Joaquin Jorge, a student at John Tyson Elementary School, works on a small bowl at the Community Creative Center’s mobile art studio. Summer classes in clay begin June 6 at the arts venue in Fayetteville. (File Photo)



Fort Smith Regional Art Museum will present “Become a Muralist,” a class for ages 12-18, July 26-29. Using public art in the community as inspiration, students will visit local murals throughout Fort Smith. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/Andy Shupe)



Avery Hyman makes a caterpillar out of modeling clay during a 2021 Butterfly Day Camp at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Areas of study include habitat, life cycles, coloration and defense and butterfly behaviors. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo/J.T. Wampler)

