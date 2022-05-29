Northwest Arkansas divorces

The following divorces granted were recorded May 19-25 in the Benton and Washington County clerks' offices.
BENTON COUNTY
21-186. Maria Carranza v. Jesus Garcia Carillo
21-1982. Raul Jimenez Medina v. Juanita Lopex Saldana
21-2000. Maria Bibanco v. Lucio Bibanco
21-2005. Clay Elsey v. Eugenia Elsey
21-2057. Sarah Horton v. Jeremy Horton
22-53. Meagan Hunt v. Jeffrey Hunt
22-92. Eddie Brown v. Maribel Brown
22-223. Abigail Howe v. Kellie Howe
22-273. Juana Jimenez Rodriguez v. Arturo Garcia Cervantes
22-401. Talia McGowan v. Alan McGowan
22-412. Dale Devoe v. Patsy Devoe
22-449. Tasha Wade v. Billy Wade
22-502. Michael Cortes v. Karl Hajdasz
22-543. Amylia Robbins v. Kyle Robbins
22-559. Sarah Gillmer v. Jeffrey Gillmer
22-595. Sergio Jacobo v. Maria Olmedo
WASHINGTON COUNTY
21-1442. Fadil Bayyari v. Lobat Siahmakoun
21-1804. Cynthia Copeland Phillips v. Randy Phillips
21-1816. Phoebe Christ v. John Christ
22-116. Michelle Littrell v. Justin Littrell
22-234. Haylee Guthrie v. Jason Guthrie
22-240. Travis Smith v. Sarah Perry-Smth
22-247. Adrienne Murphy v. Thomas Murphy
22-434. Shawna Pergeson v. Ryan Skelton
22-516. Ryan Thompson v. Israel Sanchez de Jesus
22-561. John Threet v. Katherin Threet
22-579. Ivonne Velasco Ledezma v. Alexander Reyes
22-585. Melissa Kiser v. Calvin Kiser