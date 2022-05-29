Officials discuss project plans in PB

The office of Mayor Shirley Washington recently gave an update on several initiatives and projects happening in Pine Bluff, specifically concerning the former Bank of America building, Opportunity House, Enterprise Fleet Management and Pine Bluff Aquatics, as well as a field trip city officials took to Texarkana.

"The Executive Office had conversations with a company interested in purchasing the former Bank of America building. Unfortunately, after further review, the company owner recently advised our office that they are no longer interested in submitting an offer for the property," officials said in the memo.

Washington added that, because there were not any viable candidates for lease or purchase of the building, the city needed to proceed with repairs to the air circulation system in the building.

"John Smith, maintenance director, completed the RFP process to secure proposals to replace the air handlers with only one company, Mechanical Service Company, d/b/a Powers, responding," officials said. "It is essential to have air circulating in the building as the summer months approach to prevent mold and mildew growth, hence the direction of moving forward with the bid proposal."

A resolution providing Washington authorization to execute an agreement with Mechanical Service Co. to perform replacement of the air handlers at a cost of $54,909 has been drafted and will be presented to the city council for review and approval.

The mayor's office has extended the request for quotes to identify homeless shelter operators for the Opportunity House on June 1 to allow additional time for qualified organizations to submit their proposals.

According to the memo, Washington has connected with DePaul USA, a national homeless services nonprofit organization with several managed locations across the country, including Jericho Way in Little Rock, which is interested in replying to the RFP with a proposal.

"Representatives from Jericho Way also visited Pine Bluff on May 18 to tour the Opportunity House as part of their evaluation process," the memo read. "A few internal committee members are also planning to visit Jericho Way and St. Francis on Friday, May 27, 2022, for a 'window' into how DePaul USA is managing these facilities."

According to the memo, the final architectural design plans were presented May 23 by Ron Woods of Woods Group Architects Inc. to the internal committee. Larry Matthews, director of economic and community development, will present plans for review at the next Public Works Committee meeting, according to Washington.

On May 23, Washington signed a lease agreement solidifying the contract between the city of Pine Bluff and Enterprise Fleet Management. Enterprise Fleet Management will now place orders for the first round of vehicles (Chevy Traverses and Silverados) by the end of the month and then place a second order for vehicles in July. The vehicles will be used by the police department.

The memo also mentioned that the Carl A. Redus Jr. Aquatics Center will begin a six-week "Learn to Swim" summer program from June 6 through July 28 for children unable to swim between the ages of 3 to 17. Registration for this program started May 19, with spots filling rapidly. This is the second year the free swim program has been made available to community youths.

A small contingency of representatives from the mayor's office, Urban Renewal and the department of Economic & Community Development also traveled to Texarkana to meet with city officials from the twin city recently.

According to the memo, the mayor's office initiated the fact-finding trip based on a presentation Texarkana's community development team gave at the 47th Neighborhoods USA Conference.

Officials said the primary purpose of the trip was to acquire more information concerning this region's revitalization efforts in crucial areas of the city such as downtown and the South Boston Corridor.

"Individually, these cities have a population of less than 40,000, but through their combined efforts, outreach to private developers, community support and leveraging of various financing resources, they have been able to affect major economic development for the region," officials said.

The main highlights of the trip included a tour of Hotel Grim, a historic hotel that has been vacant for 30-plus years and is in dilapidated condition, similar to Pine Bluff's Hotel Pines. The hotel is in the process of being fully restored to include 93 affordable apartments, a grand lobby, gym, business center, coffee shop and public meeting area.

The City of Texarkana partnered with private developers to bring this vision to fruition, with a total project price tag of $26 million, $2.4 million of which came from the city.

The restoration of hotels to affordable housing has been a major economic development boost for the cities as it has attracted investors and businesses to the downtown area, officials said.

The group also toured the 1894 City Market, a mixed-use development that was converted from an old train station. The area features market-rate loft apartments, an art gallery and commercial space on the ground floor, all developed by a private investor.

The Go Forward Pine Bluff Team will be hosting a community town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. According to the mayor's memo, the purpose of the town hall is to provide citizens an update regarding Go Forward's programs and allow citizens to ask questions and receive answers from the leadership of Go Forward.