Open-records requests produce few documents on former Little Rock police chief’s departure

In response to an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request earlier this month that asked for records related to the departure of then-Police Chief Keith Humphrey, the city of Little Rock provided no records beyond Humphrey's memo announcing his retirement.

Aaron Sadler, a mayoral spokesman, had previously provided the memo to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on the evening of May 2, when the news of Humphrey's retirement was publicly announced.

At that time, responding to a question from the Democrat-Gazette, Sadler denied that the mayor had asked or encouraged the police chief to retire.

Humphrey, 58, resigned effective May 20 after leading the department for approximately three years during Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s first term.

Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins has been named interim police chief during the search for a replacement.

In the memo dated April 26 and addressed to Scott, Humphrey informed the mayor that he would retire effective May 20. The police chief cited a list of initiatives accomplished during the past three years, along with other goals still in progress.

On May 3, one day after the city announced Humphrey would retire, the Democrat-Gazette submitted an FOIA request for records pertaining to Humphrey's planned or anticipated departure, including, but not limited to, correspondence related to the matter within the city's Office of Executive Administration.

On May 12, the office of the city's FOIA coordinator provided the retirement memo and said the request was considered closed. "There are no further public records responsive to this request," an email response said.

A response to a separate FOIA request yielded an email from Scott to members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on May 2 in which he informed them of Humphrey's upcoming retirement.

"We will be issuing a press release shortly, so we wanted to make you aware," Scott wrote in part.

The email -- along with numerous other records unrelated to Humphrey's departure -- was provided Friday in response to an FOIA request originally submitted May 3.

The request sought correspondence sent or received by individuals within the Office of Executive Administration on work or personal devices between April 1 and May 3.

The Democrat-Gazette later clarified in response to a question from the FOIA coordinator that records were being sought from both the mayor, as part of the Office of Executive Administration, as well as the city manager's office, which the FOIA coordinator described as part of a separate office.

According to an email response from the city's FOIA coordinator on Friday, officials were continuing to review databases in order to identify any additional records tied to the Democrat-Gazette's request for correspondence.

Sadler on Friday responded to questions via email from the Democrat-Gazette related to the records and Humphrey's departure.

Asked how Humphrey's memo was transmitted to the mayor in light of the absence of any accompanying documentation, such as an email, Sadler wrote, "The Chief hand-delivered his letter, so there was no accompanying documentation."

Regarding the absence of additional records provided in response to the request and the question of whether any materials were deleted, archived or otherwise omitted, Sadler wrote, "Your FOIA request was forwarded to the City's FOIA Officer, and it was determined there are no additional public records responsive to your request."

"To be clear, just like within any organization, employees may or may not retain emails or other correspondence on any matter," he added. "The City does not omit responsive public records, and it's troubling that you would suggest as much."

Humphrey left city employment before the public announcement of findings in twin investigations examining a Dec. 31 incident in which the police chief fired his gun at an armed suspect outside an Asher Avenue gas station.

The suspect, who was apparently unhurt when Humphrey fired at her, shot and wounded another individual after an altercation, authorities have said.

Prosecutors of the 6th Judicial District, which covers Pulaski and Perry counties, have received an investigative case file from Arkansas State Police officials concerning Humphrey's use of force. They are expected to make a determination with regard to whether the former police chief complied with the law.

Additionally, the incident is the subject of an internal Little Rock police investigation. As of earlier this month, the internal investigation remained ongoing, according to a department spokesman.

Even if department officials determine Humphrey violated Little Rock police policies or procedures, it's unclear whether he will face any disciplinary action or other consequences now that he has left city employment.

In an email Friday, Sadler did not elaborate when asked whether any consideration was given to having Humphrey stay on until the internal investigation was complete.

"The Mayor accepted and respected Chief Humphrey's retirement timeline as he outlined it in his letter," Sadler wrote.