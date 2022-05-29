OPINION|PAPER TRAILS Little Rock native touches crowd, Taylor Swift with NYU graduation speech

On May 18, megastar musician Taylor Swift was awarded an honorary doctorate from New York University during graduation ceremonies at Yankee Stadium.

But before Swift addressed the Class of '22, a Little Rock native gave a powerful commencement speech.

Rodney Anderson Jr., who graduated from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts with a degree in fine arts, spoke to his classmates about being from Little Rock, representation, chasing his dream and the acceptance he found at the university as a gay Black man.

"I want you to look at me as witness that anything is possible," said Anderson, 22, whose artist name is Rodney Chrome.

In a video of the ceremony, Swift seems to wipe away a tear as Anderson speaks. The image was shared by her fans on Twitter, and Billboard.com wrote about it.

"I kind of stood for something when it came to that speech," Anderson said last week. "I've received so many messages on Instagram and Twitter from people talking about how much it meant to them."

He mentioned his mom, Kim Blann, during his address and how she told him that it takes a village to raise a child. He found his village at NYU, he said.

Blann attended the graduation along with Rodney's father and aunt, but she had no idea her son would give the commencement address.

"I nearly died and fell out of my seat," she says with a laugh.

Anderson was a standout running back at Pulaski Academy, but chose to attend NYU after taking part in a summer dance program there when he was 17.

In his speech, he spoke about growing up and not seeing positive images of gay Black men "who were unafraid of any opinion that was formed against them ... since I didn't see that image, I created it for myself."

He's already busy with post-college projects, including working on the score of "Growing Up," a non-scripted Disney Plus docuseries executive produced by Brie Larson.

"One thing I can say about Rodney is that he didn't follow the trend, he followed his dream," Blann says. "He wanted to be a dancer, he wanted to record music, so he went where he could get those resources. There were people [who said], he's not going to make it in New York. ... There were a lot of sacrifices, but it was worth fighting for and he's reached a great milestone."

See Anderson's speech at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lp7xtbJjcWA.

