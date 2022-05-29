100 years ago

May 29 , 1922

BATESVILLE -- Sheriff Noah Harris reiterated tonight that Sam Branscum, 70-year-old moonshiner of Stone county , was not killed yesterday when an officers' posse fired about 200 shots into his cabin and set it afire. He said that when the cabin was surrounded and a door broken down, a member of the posse thought he saw the form of a man underneath some covers on a bed, and he immediately opened fire. The other officers, attracted by the shots, also started firing. After the cabin caught fire, the officers rushed in and discovered the house was vacant. They made no efforts to extinguish the blaze, Sheriff Harris said.

50 years ago

May 29, 1972

• The residents of College Station got together Sunday to dedicate an old fire engine that was renovated for them by the Little Rock Opportunities Industrialization Center. It was a nice ceremony, except the fire engine never showed. The 1936 engine developed difficulties in its fuel system and was unable to make the short trip from Little Rock to the College Station Community Center. "It was rather embarrassing," Keith Baker said, "because the engine was running just fine yesterday."

25 years ago

May 29, 1997

MURFREESBORO -- More than 100 volunteer firefighters battled a blaze Wednesday that destroyed the 41-year-old Murfreesboro High School. "The whole high school is gone," elementary school principal Floyd Pollock said Wednesday afternoon as he helped set up a temporary administration office in a school-owned house north of the burned out building. Pollock said high school had dismissed classes Friday for the summer and no students were in the building Wednesday morning. He said some staff members were present when the fire started about 8 a.m. but all escaped unharmed. Sixteen children in kindergarten through third grade were attending summer classes in the adjoining elementary school building, and all were safely evacuated. "We sent them home after the fire started," Pollock said. "Luckily no one was hurt."

10 years ago

May 29, 2012

• A team from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock placed third in software design at Microsoft's 2012 Imagine Cup U.S. Finals, a news release said. Student technologists, aspiring engineers and future entrepreneurs competed in April in Redmond, Wash., where they presented projects in software and mobile applications designed to address the world's toughest problems. Microsoft has its headquarters in Redmond. Representing UALR, Team Physically Kinected created CAMI, or Collaboration and Annotation of Medical Images, which allows medical professionals to use technology and collaborate in realtime across distances to save lives.