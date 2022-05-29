Our House welcome





Heifer Village was the setting for the 17th annual Dinner on the Grounds on May 20 benefiting Our House.

Balloons and strands of twinkling lights greeted guests as they strolled the grounds, many greeting friends they haven't seen in a long time. The family event included lawn games for kids -- young and old.

The band Lagniappe entertained the partygoers, who dined on a feast of Southern comfort foods, sweets from Loblolly Creamery and Sweet Lavender Bakes and springtime-inspired libations.

Our House works with homeless or near homeless people by providing shelter, transitional housing, childcare, after-school programs, adult education, workforce training, meals and counseling, as well as other services.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal



