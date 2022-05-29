Sections
IT TAKES A VILLAGE

Our House welcome

Nonprofit for homeless holds 17th annual Dinner on the Grounds by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 1:57 a.m.
John Bernardo and Joanie Davis, both of Fort Smith, with her son Ben Goodwin, executive director of Our House. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Rachel O'Neal)


Heifer Village was the setting for the 17th annual Dinner on the Grounds on May 20 benefiting Our House.

Balloons and strands of twinkling lights greeted guests as they strolled the grounds, many greeting friends they haven't seen in a long time. The family event included lawn games for kids -- young and old.

The band Lagniappe entertained the partygoers, who dined on a feast of Southern comfort foods, sweets from Loblolly Creamery and Sweet Lavender Bakes and springtime-inspired libations.

Our House works with homeless or near homeless people by providing shelter, transitional housing, childcare, after-school programs, adult education, workforce training, meals and counseling, as well as other services.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal


Print Headline: Our House welcome

