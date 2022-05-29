Education notebook: PBS sets July start for ‘Rise and Shine’

PBS sets July start for 'Rise and Shine'

Season two of "Rise and Shine," an Arkansas-produced six-week educational program for kindergarten-through-fifth grade students, will air on Arkansas PBS from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. weekdays, beginning July 5.

Arkansas PBS and the Arkansas Department of Education partnered to create the latest season of the show, which is designed to support and boost academic achievement in literacy, math, science and social studies among elementary school students.

The more than 90 hours of programming is led by Arkansas teachers to reinforce learning in key subjects, including literacy, math, science and social studies.

"This immersive educational experience allows engaging teachers to connect with students during summer months and is also available for classroom use moving forward," Arkansas PBS Chief Executive Officer Courtney Pledger said. "At Arkansas PBS, we are committed to enriching and empowering Arkansans of all ages through content that is essential to their lives."

The over-the-air broadcast of "Rise and Shine" is intended to help fill the void for students who do not have internet access outside of school, whether due to availability or associated expense.

Students will be encouraged to also learn by taking field trips to some 30 locations throughout the state, including Dickey-Stephens Park for baseball, the Arkansas 4-H Center, the Arkansas Capitol, the Arkansas Railroad Museum, Bull Shoals Caverns and Petit Jean State Park.

The six-week series will connect students with mini-lessons led by the following Arkansas Teachers of the Year: Jessica Saum, 2022; Susanna Post, 2021: Joel Lookadoo, 2020: Stacey McAdoo, 2019; Randi House, 2018; Courtney Cochran, 2017 ; and Meghan Ables, 2016. Additionally, teachers Trey Suskie and Lady Molina will host special segments.

Other original features will include science with "Wendy Weather Balloon"; nutrition information with "Zach Lunch"; Mr. Steve, the Music Man literacy music videos; "When I was a 3rd Grader" animated shorts; and "Spelling B's with Benji and Bart."

"By offering this successful educational programming during the critical summer months when school is out, our goal is to reduce learning loss by bridging the gap between robust learning that occurred this past school year and preparing students to return to school this fall," Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secretary Education Deputy Commissioner Stacy Smith said.

Supporting materials for families and students are available and free in both English and Spanish. "Power Packets" are available for download or can be requested to be mailed directly to homes, day cares, summer camps and more at myarpbs.org/riseandshine.

In addition to broadcasts, the programming will be available on-demand through streaming devices, the Engage Arkansas PBS app and on the Arkansas PBS website. A community outreach component will localize the effort in all counties. More information is available at myarpbs.org/riseandshine.

$13,500 is donated to childhood center

The Junior League of Little Rock has provided $13,500 to the Little Rock School District's Rockefeller Early Childhood Center for the creation of a media center and updates to the indoor play area.

A summer celebration event hosted by the league's Centennial Celebration Committee and its 2021-2022 New Member class was Wednesday in the Rockefeller center gym, followed by a ribbon-cutting and Scholastic Book Fair in the new Media Center.

Rockefeller Early Childhood Center serves a growing enrollment of children from birth to 4 years old.

Before this centennial year, the Junior League of Little Rock conducted wide-ranging research that included meetings with leaders in the medical community, the city of Little Rock and the Little Rock School District to identify critical community needs. That research showed that the covid-19 pandemic exacerbated existing needs of access by families to high quality early childhood programs and literacy.

Junior League of Little Rock volunteers have been active at Rockefeller since November by reading to the pre-kindergarten students during the ViPS Jane Mendel Reading Day and Dr. Seuss' birthday, as well as organizing five weeks of Cooking Matters classes for parents during late April and May. The league's New Member class of 40 women has spent 400-plus hours renovating the indoor free play gym space, providing new sensory toys, and creating gift bags full of educational handouts and books for the summer months.

They also secured many donations amounting to over $500 from partners in the community such as CertaPro Painters, Sherwin Williams, Dick's Sporting Goods, Central Arkansas Library System, Methodist Family Health Foundation and Tipton Hurst.

The league's Centennial Celebration Committee has purchased furniture, colorful rugs, comfy chairs, books and computers for the new media center.