Punishment: lethal and costly

For their assistance in helping the Doolittle Raiders escape capture by the Japanese, the Chinese paid dearly. The Japanese unleashed the Zhejiang-Jiangxi campaign (two provinces in southeast China where most of the Raiders landed) from May to September 1942, ultimately killing an estimated 250,000 Chinese civilians.

The campaign by the China Expeditionary Army of the Japanese Imperial Army under Shunroku Hata and Chinese Third War Area forces under Gu Zhutong was swift and brutal. An estimated 180,000 Japanese troops set out not only to find the Raiders but also to punish anyone they suspected of aiding them in any way, according to War History Online.

What followed was like the Rape of Nanjing in terms of violence, bloodshed, and savagery. When Japanese troops arrived in a town or village, they presumed guilt and complicity with the Raiders on the part of the entire village, including men, women, and children all the way down to domestic animals, regardless of whether any of the Raiders had been anywhere near the settlement. The sentence imposed was death.

The atrocities were witnessed by several foreign Christian missionaries who lived in some of the villages and towns: "They shot any man, woman, child, cow, hog, or just about anything that moved, they raped any woman from the ages of 10-65, and before burning the town they thoroughly looted it," according to one, Father Wendelin Dunker.

The Japanese troops participating in the campaign did not stop at rape, torture, and murder, however. In August 1942, members of Japan's secret biological and chemical weapons division, Unit 731, poisoned wells, springs, and water sources with cholera, typhoid, dysentery, and paratyphoid bacteria.

They also infected food and water rations with the pathogens, leaving them where hungry Chinese troops and civilians would find them. They even released plague-carrying fleas into the fields.

Today, there are Chinese still living who were infected by the pathogens as children. They require regular medical care.

