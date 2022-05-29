QQA’s candlelight tour shows 7 historic houses





History and architecture lovers were treated to candlelight tour of seven houses May 5 hosted by the Quapaw Quarter Association.

The sold-out event was the night before the Mother's Day Quapaw Quarter Tour of Homes. The candlelight tour featured the six houses on the Mother's Day tour -- the Rogers, Caruth-Cochran and Pierce houses, the Max Mayer Cottage, the Farrell House #2 and the Old Methodist Parsonage. The Kirby House was also available for touring during the candlelight tour.

After the tour, guests were feted at a seated dinner at the Junior League of Little Rock Building.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal



