River Valley market reports strong start for 2022

FORT SMITH -- A monthly event in the River Valley designed to support entrepreneurs and artists drew in a large number of participants to start its second season of operation.

Lorie Robertson, director of marketing for the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, said Chaffee Crossing's Farmers & Artisans Market had 100 vendors for its kickoff event for the season May 14. This shows a noticeable increase from the 15 confirmed vendors involved in the market's first kickoff event in May 2021.

Robertson expects a similar outcome for the next market June 11.

"We already are exceeding 100 vendors for June and new vendors are coming in almost daily, signing up with us," Robertson said Tuesday.

The goal of the market is to support owners of small businesses, particularly home-based businesses, and give them a platform to grow their operation and determine if they would like to take them to the next level. It's focused on "home-grown, homemade, handmade original art," as well as original designs and creations. The event also showcases local nonprofit organizations.

The market provides a reason for people to see the development taking place in the Chaffee Crossing Historic District as well, according to Robertson. She noted people last year were looking for something to do coming out of the covid-19 pandemic, a time that saw the creation of many home-based businesses primarily facilitated through the internet.

"With the advent of the new projects that we've got going out here, we've got investors who have property that they will be leasing to businesses, restaurants, commercial retail, all types of businesses," Robertson said. "And so our hope is that by providing this platform for small businesses, that eventually any of those that are ready to take it to the next level will consider speaking with some of our investors who have the property for lease."

One of these developments is the Barracks at Chaffee Crossing. Kimberly Newell of the Fort Smith-based Rival CRE said the commercial real estate developer is looking to renovate 21 empty Army barracks into 125,000 square feet of mixed-use real estate. Rival CRE is in the permit stage for the renovation to begin for the first of two phases for the more than $20 million project. The first phase is projected to be open between February and March, 2023.

Two local businesses that have both been vendors at the Farmers & Artisans Market and signed leases to open shop at the Barracks are the Blessed Bee Bakery in Van Buren and Healing Moon Farm and Soapery in Booneville, according to Robertson.

Blessed Bee Bakery sells traditional baked goods and candies on top of keto-friendly, low-carb, sugar-free and gluten-free goods, according to its Facebook page. The Facebook page for Healing Moon Farm and Soapery says it deals in handmade soaps, farm fresh produce and eggs.

Shawna Lonetree, owner and head baker for Blessed Bee, said she and sister-in-law, Alex, founded the in-home bakery in the late spring or early summer of 2020. They participated in the Farmers & Artisans Market throughout most of its 2021 season and found a great deal of success. Lonetree noted they sold out of product about three hours into the most recent market May 14.

"We kind of had no expectation going into it when we started the season in 2021, and it has an entirely different vibe than being in a storefront," Lonetree said. "You're out in the fresh air, you have customers walking by that maybe necessarily wouldn't walk into a storefront."

Lonetree said she has had many repeat customers as a result of the market and has made friends with some of the other vendors there.

Brady Myers said he and his wife, Caitlin Hoover, started Healing Moon Farm and Soapery at their home in 2018. They participated in the market multiple times last year, in addition to May 14, and have had "nothing but good things to say" about the degree of planning and organization behind it compared to other, similar events.

Myers said their participation also created significantly greater awareness about Healing Moon among local residents.

The Farmers & Artisans Market website states the event is held 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. on Ellis Street on the second Saturday of each month, running from May through October.

Robertson said the market, which is free for visitors, features a "festival-style atmosphere" including live music, food trucks, demonstrations and activities for both children and adults. The May 14 market, for example, saw the Western Arkansas Pickleball Association give free lessons and demonstrations about the eponymous sport. It also featured yoga and a fitness workout class.

"We have at least two live musical performers at each market and we're actually probably more like averaging three," Robertson said. "We may even add a second stage just because the market is so spread out."

Each market in any given season also has a different theme that loosely dictates what kinds of activities, demonstrations and other things visitors will be able to partake in, according to Robertson. The theme for June 11 event is "My City is a Fort." The featured activity will be a cardboard fort-building contest for children between the ages of five and 12.

After "My City is a Fort," the Farmers & Artisans Market will play out with the following dates and themes:

• July 9: American Pie

• Aug. 13: Dog Days of Summer

• Sept. 10: Rockin' Good Time

• Oct. 8: Oktoberfest

Russ and Jane Emory meet with other members of the Little Bear Combat Assault Helicopter Company, a military company that was together during the Vietnam War, and their partners on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, outside the Chaffee Barbershop Museum at Chaffee Crossing in Barling. The monthly Chaffee Crossing Farmers and Artisans Market will host its second installment of the year on June 11 with an event titled "My City is a Fort." Visit nwaonline.com/220529Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

