Shots fired

This was supposed to be an editorial wrapping up the week's elections for the Sunday page. But life is what happens when you're making other plans. If you know who famously said that, then you know why repeating it today is sad.

Families are fighting each other over this disease. We've seen the social media posts. When the nation watches the funerals of 19 babies, and a couple of teachers in the prime of their lives, it gives rise to a visceral reaction. As it damn well should.

But as much as we'd like to scream at the disease (and do, to some relief) that's not the best way to handle it in the long run.

Notice we didn't say "cure" it. We're not sure a cure exists. But there are ways to handle the symptoms. At least we think there are ways to handle the symptoms, and the country ought to try some of them.

First, we need to get away from the bumper-sticker arguments. Which lead to bumper-sticker thought. Some of those include:

Change the Constitution!

There's a reason the nation's founding document hasn't been changed in decades. The little-known 27th Amendment affects congressional salary and was ratified before Bill Clinton was president. Before that, the 26th Amendment was ratified in 1971. The reason amendments come along so rarely: Changing the Constitution is difficult.

For example, to excise the Second Amendment would take a two-thirds majority of Congress to send it to the people. Then three-fourths of the states would have to approve. To put it plainly: If every single registered voter in California showed up at the polls to remove an amendment, then Arkansas would need but 50-percent-plus-one to cancel California's entire vote. Louisiana would cancel New York, for example. Mississippi would cancel Illinois. You see where this is headed. And then you're only at 50-50, and three-fourths still looms large.

But the Second Amendment only says what five Supreme Court justices say it says!

Sure, that's true. But how do you think the current makeup of the nation's highest court would rule today on the matter of the Second Amendment, after sober thought and legal argument?

For those who'd make the argument that the Second Amendment is the problem (and we haven't been among them), how long are you willing to wait for the states to change, or the court members to retire, before addressing the symptoms of this disease? That is, how many more school shootings are you willing to witness while time passes?

We've seen the social media posts: Get rid of these guns!

If it were legally possible, then how long, do you think, would it be before that idea was realistically possible? There are more guns in this country than people. CNN reported last week that there are 120 guns in this country for every 100 Americans.

Get rid of magazines that hold multiple rounds!

There might be more than three times the number of magazines in this country than the number of guns. If you banned them tomorrow, how long would it take to get them off the streets? How long before Uncle Ernie dies and his kids find these magazines in his hall closet? How long will it take for all those clips to rust, be destroyed in house fires, or be taken off the streets after some crime? Are we as a country willing to wait that long?

Fine! Then outlaw assault rifles!

Again, how long would it take to get them off the streets? A generation? Two? And how many shootings (in schools, in churches, in movie theaters) would we have to endure until they are gone?

Change the culture!

Good luck. How many lifetimes will that take?

Do something!

Which is the argument that we've read from multiple commentators and editorials this past week. That seems to be the fallback position: Do something, dammit! From the president to parents to teachers to lowly members of the commentariat, we all want to scream at the disease. But that never helps. And "do something" rarely does.

But that doesn't mean we are helpless.

For heaven's sake, if we can send $40 billion to Ukraine to defend itself (and we should) then why can't we harden our schools? There should be armed police at every school. For an extra added bonus, a lot of kids could learn that police aren't people you run from--but run to.

Hardening schools includes cameras. And locked doors. And fences. Open-air campuses that invite all to explore classrooms are all too 1975.

Once again, this shooter tipped his hand before he stalked his victims. More and more reports are coming out about how he signaled exactly what he was going to do. And the police knew of this person from all their previous dealings with him. This punk sounds like a poster boy for red-flag laws.

And although there are mixed signals about any kind of mental health aspect to this case, we know that mental health facilities are underfunded in this country--when they are funded at all. Many rural counties have nothing of the kind, and doctors will tell you that.

Background checks? Americans want them, in spades. And get them, mostly. (There are loopholes, and they should be closed. Tight.)

Age limits? Americans want them, too. And get them.

Funding for studies? We're on it already.

As we add Uvalde to Buffalo, which last week we added to Sacramento, which last month we added to San Jose, which we added to Dumas, Ark., the month before that--and on and on and on--let's stop just shouting at the disease (and each other). Because there are prophylactic steps that could help keep our kids safe, and the rest of us.

If we would only take them. And stop thinking in terms of decades or generations.