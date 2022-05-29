Slap caused by fantasy transaction

When fights occur in professional sports, it can sometimes take years for the facts to come out. Rumors will swirl, tidbits will be attributed to anonymous sources and, years later, the people involved will finally explain what happened.

In the case of Friday's slap heard around baseball, though, fans just had to wait for Joc Pederson to get to the clubhouse after the San Francisco Giants' 5-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Pederson, an outfielder for the Giants, confirmed what The Athletic had reported and social media had been buzzing about: Tommy Pham, an outfielder for the Reds, had slapped him before the game over a fantasy football transaction that Pederson says he made more than a year ago. No, really.

"Yeah, that happened," Pederson said when asked directly about the slap.

On Saturday, MLB responded to the incident by suspending Pham for three games, retroactive to Friday. Pham told reporters in Cincinnati, that he will accept the suspension. Pham said Pederson was cheating and, moreover, had made "disrespectful" comments about the San Diego Padres, Pham's former team.

The slap occurred in left field just before the game, and led to a disagreement between the teams over whether Pham should be allowed to play. And in the eighth inning, there was further confusion when Kapler called on reliever Jake McGee, only to be informed that McGee had mistakenly been left off that day's lineup card, thus making him ineligible to play.

The violence between Pham and Pederson is not unheard of in sports. Charles Oakley, a bruising NBA player for several teams, has confirmed over the years that he struck a whole host of players, including Hall of Famers Charles Barkley and former University of Central Arkansas player Scottie Pippen -- Pippen was Oakley's teammate at the time -- and he once attacked Tyrone Hill during shootaround over a gambling debt.

But Friday's incident distinguished itself simply by the level of detail Pederson was willing to offer in its aftermath.

Asked what happened, Pederson said he and Pham participate in a fantasy football league together. More than a year ago, Pederson said there was a disagreement about a transaction he had made in which he moved a player who was listed as out to injured reserve. He said a text message sent to a group chat for the league accused him of cheating for "stashing" players on his bench. He did not say directly that Pham had sent the message.

Pederson said Friday's incident did not have much lead-up. Pham approached him and asked if he remembered the issue, and Pederson confirmed he did and Pham slapped him across the cheek.

Pederson said he chose not to retaliate.

"I didn't get emotional, and I don't think violence is the answer," he said. "So I kind of left the situation."