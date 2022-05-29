State asks for input on replacing bridge

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will accept comments from the public until 4:30 p.m. June 10 about a proposal to replace the Six-mile Creek Bridge south of Hatfield on U.S. 71 in Polk County.

To access the pre-recorded presentation and offer comments, the public can click on the following link: https://bit.ly/3NHeUr6.

A web page about the project will open. The reader could scroll down to steps two through four to watch a video presentation, open documents and submit a comment. The Transportation Department held a virtual forum about the project on Thursday.

A Spanish translation of the presentation is available on the website.

Also, the comment form can be printed and mailed to: Environmental Division, Arkansas Department of Transportation, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, Ark. 72209.

People without internet access can contact Karla Sims at (501) 569-2949 or email her at karla.sims@ardot.gov to ask questions about the proposed project.

Anyone who needs project information or special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act can write to Ruby Jordan-Johnson, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, Ark. 72203-2261, call (501) 569-2379, fax (501) 569-2009, or email environmentalpimeetings@ardot.gov.

Hearing- or speech-impaired people may contact the Arkansas Relay System at (Voice/TTY 711).