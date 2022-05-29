Students earning high school diplomas, college degrees on the same day

Thirty-nine high school seniors in Northwest Arkansas received an associate degree from Northwest Arkansas Community College along with their high school diploma when they graduated this month.

The graduates are part of the college's Early College Experience Associate Program and come from Rogers High, Rogers New Technology High, Rogers Heritage High, Don Tyson School of Innovation, Bentonville High and West Fork High schools, according to Jennifer Ockinga, high school adviser for the program.

The college has offered concurrent high school and college courses to local public and private high school students since the 1990s. Six years ago, the Rogers School District approached the college about offering students a jumpstart on college through a more intense, structured associate program, Ockinga said. About 240 students since then have earned their high school and associate degree at the same time, she said.

The program usually starts in 10th grade, although some students start as early as ninth grade, and prescribes a course of study for students get enough credits to graduate with both degrees, said Jorge Amaral, Early College Experience director.

It offers an associate of arts degree, focused on liberal arts; and an associate of arts and sciences, focused on math and science, Ockinga said. Each degree requires 60 credit hours and is designed to be transferred to four-year institutions, she said.

In order to achieve an associate degree, students must fully commit to the program, Amaral said.

"It is not an easy thing," he said. "We are asking ninth-, 10th-, 11th-graders to sort of give up a lot of their high school experience, if you will. There is really not a lot of time for extracurricular activities."

The program allows students to save time and money, according to Amaral and Ockinga. The college offers concurrent-credit students a 60% discount on tuition rates, Amaral said. However, some school districts such as Rogers and Springdale have found ways to pay tuition while students are responsible for the cost of textbooks and materials, according to school officials.

The Arkansas Lottery Scholarship also covers some of the tuition costs for students in districts that don't offer tuition assistance, Ockinga said.

Students who go through the program also gain skills that prepare them for college, Amaral said. Students learn to manage time, stress and deadlines, and advocate for themselves, all while developing an understanding of the language and format of higher education, he said.

Sydney Overton, who graduated from Rogers New Technology High School, said completing her associate degree in high school wasn't easy, but it helped her grow as a person and gave her confidence she will succeed in college.

After high school, Overton plans to earn a bachelor's degree in biology and animal science at the University of Arkansas, then either study abroad or pursue a graduate degree.

Finishing her associate degree -- including taking tough courses such as anatomy and physiology, zoology and chemistry -- while being a varsity athlete and working 20 hours a week was a challenge, Overton said.

"Do it if you believe you can," she said. "It's not easy, but it's totally worth it."

College classes

In addition to the schools that offer the early associate program, nearly every public school in the region partners with the college to offer concurrent college courses and about 2,000 Northwest Arkansas students are enrolled in concurrent credit classes, Amaral said. Students from private schools and home school also participate, he said.

The college offers concurrent college courses taught on high school campuses by instructors with master's degrees who have extra credit hours in the subject they are teaching, qualifying them to teach at the college level, as well as online courses, Amaral said. Some high schools also allow students to take classes on the college campus in Bentonville, he said.

Any high school student enrolled in concurrent college classes can earn enough credits to graduate with an associate degree without going through the program, although it's very rare, Ockinga said. They have to take the specific courses required to earn a degree, she said.

The difference is high schools in the associate program have designed pathways to help students earn an associate degree by high school graduation, Ockinga said. Bentonville and Bentonville West high schools joined the program this year and Bentonville already had two students who qualified to graduate, she said. Fayetteville High School came on board last year but has yet to graduate any students, she said.

The college also offers separate programs and partnerships that allow high school students to earn technical certifications, Ockinga said. For example, Leighanne Jones, a Bentonville West graduate, earned her prehealth sciences technical certificate from the college, along with all of her prerequisites for nursing school. Jones, who plans to become a registered nurse, earned seven additional certifications, including emergency medical technician and certified nursing assistant through the partnership between the college and the district's Ignite program.

College life

Armando Espino Reyes, who graduated this year from Rogers Heritage High School with his associate of arts degree, said he took courses online his junior year before switching to classes on the college campus this year. Reyes was surprised by the diversity he encountered, taking classes with people of all ages.

Reyes said he is used to taking classes with people his own age who are there because they have to be. Spending time with older people who are overcoming barriers to get an education helped him realize how privileged he is to have the opportunity.

Reyes plans to attend the University of Arkansas and perhaps become a secondary teacher or counselor. Having an associate degree to fall back on gives him confidence, he said.

Students who participate in the program have a high level of responsibility and maturity and enjoy being on the college campus, according to Tina McClure, a counselor in the Rogers School District. They get to attend classes with new graduates, single parents and people who have returned to school later in life, she said.

High school students in the program are considered full-time college students and embrace being in college and participating in sports and campus organizations and clubs, she said. Students learn to be more independent, to advocate for themselves and to solve problems, she said.

Eliza Crabb, who graduated this year from Bentonville High School with her associate of arts degree, took most of her concurrent college classes online, she said. There were times when it was really nice to take online classes, while other times it was stressful, she said. However, her teachers helped her get the hang of the college lifestyle, she said.

Crabb said she plans to serve an 18-month mission with her church, then study art at a college on the East Coast or in Colorado. Since many of her core classes are already complete, she looks forward to focusing on classes on subjects she loves in college.

Online classes help students learn how to navigate learning management systems, work with professors and become accustomed to college grading systems, according to Sarah Merayo, assistant principal at Bentonville West High School.

Bentonville's two high schools offer online concurrent college classes, in-person classes taught by high school teachers who are qualified to teach at the college level and classes on the Northwest Arkansas Community College campus, Merayo said. About 420 students in the district are enrolled in concurrent classes, she said.

A jumpstart

Springdale's Tyson School of Innovation is graduating its fourth class of students with associate degrees from the college, according to Principal Kelly Boortz.

The Early College Experience program puts students on a path to earn college credit at an early age in an environment that is very supportive, she said. For students who aren't being challenged, the program offers them something to work toward, she said.

"We have so many students on advanced and accelerated pathways and this gives them a jumpstart to their future," Boortz said.

This year's 252 graduating seniors at Tyson School of Innovation have accumulated 1,185 college credit hours, she said. Some graduates may have taken one course and earned three hours, while others have earned up to 60 hours, she said. Ten students from the school are receiving associate degrees.

Bentonville High School student Ashlyn Stephens said she started taking concurrent credit classes her sophomore year and planned to meet the requirements to earn her associate of arts degree.

Stephens said she would recommend the Early College Experience program. She plans to go to Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., to study songwriting and the music business.

"I think it will help me with the classes I have to take there," Stephens said. "I have experience and I know the workload. I have some credit I can transfer over to cover the basic core classes, it's really nice."

Celebrating graduates

High school students who graduate with their associate degree got to walk in Northwest Arkansas Community College's commencement ceremony May 14 wearing their high school's colors, instead of the college's black robes, Ockinga said. They also receive a medal to wear with their regalia along with recognition for being honor and high honor graduates.

Their fellow students and professors often don't even know they are high school students until graduation day, when they wear their colorful robes, Ockinga said.

Students who earn concurrent college credits but don't have enough for an associate degree are also honored at their high school graduation ceremonies. Those who graduate with 12 to 23 college credit hours, equal to one or two semesters, are recognized as rising scholars and will get to wear cords when they walk in commencement ceremonies. Students who complete 24 or more credit hours are recognized as presidential scholars.

About 500 students in Northwest Arkansas will be graduating from high school this year as high honor students at the college, with grade point averages over 3.75, Amaral said.

Amaral noted this year's graduating class faced additional challenges with the covid-19 pandemic and still found success.

Watching students cross the stage to earn two diplomas is a proud moment, Amaral and Ockinga agreed.

"I know they worked so hard, especially over the past two years with the pandemic, they've had some struggles and they've had to overcome those," Ockinga said. "It's an amazing feeling, I'm so proud of them and to see their smiles after the graduation ceremony and they get to walk through the alumni table, it's just a wonderful moment and it makes all the hard work we do worth it."