Sylvan Hills names top two graduates

Carter Joseph Watson, 18, is the Class of 2022 valedictorian at Sylvan Hills High School in the Pulaski County Special School District.

Delaney Maria Swinton, also 18, is the school’s salutatorian.

Watson is planning to attend the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville to study to become a mechanical engineer. He is the son of Larry and Charlotte Watson.

Swinton is planning to attend Stanford University in Palo Alto, Calif., to study economics and become an economic consultant. Her parents are Rick and Germaine Swinton.