The Doolittle Raid

Arkansas PBS will air a new documentary titled “Unsettled History: America, China and the Doolittle Tokyo Raid” at 10 p.m. today.

The PBS World Channel will also air the documentary at 7 p.m. Monday, 12 a.m. Tuesday, and 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 5. For those who wish to watch the program at their leisure or download it, here is a link: https://vimeo.com/646179241.

The 57-minute film is the result of a three-year collaboration between the Children of the Doolittle Raiders (CDR), a nonprofit group I lead, and producer/director Bill Einreinhofer, a faculty member at the New York Film Academy who has developed and produced programming for ABC, CBS, Discovery, HBO and Public Television.

Through interviews with the children of five Doolittle Raiders and one Honorary Raider, “Unsettled History” tells the stories of Bill Bower, a happy-go-lucky military pilot who grew up in Ohio; Tom Griffin, a former college boxer born in Green Bay, Wis.; Tung-Sheng Liu, a university student in war-torn China; Herb Macia, a University of Arizona football player and Air Cadet; Charles Ozuk, a Chicago-raised aviator and the son of immigrants; and my father, David Thatcher, a farm boy from Montana who always dreamed of flying. Also interviewed is historian and author James M. Scott.

The story begins on April 18, 1942. Sixteen U.S. Army air crews are about to embark on their first combat mission. It might be their last. The B-25 bombers they are flying were never intended to launch from an aircraft carrier. But the significantly modified aircraft are about to do exactly that in a mission to bomb Japan in retaliation for Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

The 16 planes have enough fuel to reach their targets: military and industrial sites in Tokyo and five other Japanese cities. But there’s no guarantee that they will get much further. And even if they somehow make their way to China and relative safety, no one knows they are coming.

The challenge in developing the documentary was to see beyond old black and white pictures to discover the individuals who lived this story. And who better to tell the stories of the Doolittle Raiders than their children, along with the children and grandchildren of the men and women who rescued many of the Raiders in China, preventing their capture, torture and even death at the hands of the Imperial Japanese Army? For those efforts, an estimated 250,000 Chinese were later slaughtered by the Japanese.

While the results of the Doolittle Raid were modest, the mission helped lead to a turning point in World War II by forcing the Japanese to recall combat forces for home defense, and boosted morale among Americans and U.S. allies abroad.

In early June 1942, less than two months after the Doolittle Raid, the U.S. would defeat Japanese forces in the Battle of Midway, resulting in the loss of four Japanese aircraft carriers and changing the course of the war in the Pacific.

Time has done what enemy antiaircraft fire and fighter planes could not. It has taken the lives of all the Doolittle Raiders, and effectively removed their story from public memory. Today, most Americans don’t know who the Doolittle Raiders were, what they did, or why it was important. Keeping that memory alive is the mission of the CDR. A retired university professor and a group of volunteers in China’s Jiangxi province are working to preserve the memory as well.

“Unsettled History” is the culmination of three years of production. It incorporates little-seen footage located in film libraries around the world, as well as original interviews and scenic footage shot specifically for the documentary.

The program also includes links to educational materials, suggested classroom activities and additional footage, all free of charge.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid. The last Doolittle Raider, Col. Richard E. “Dick” Cole, died April 9, 2019, at the age of 103.

On April 18 at a ceremony in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Cole’s silver goblet, the last of 80 such vessels made for each of the Doolittle Raiders with their names inscribed right side up while alive and upside down after they died, was turned over by his two surviving children after a toast to the Raiders that was led by U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall and included Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown Jr. and two other Air Force generals. The ceremony drew more than 70 Raider family members, along with hundreds of invited guests.

The Raiders’ memory is also being kept alive by the development of the new B-21 Raider, named after the crew in a ceremony attended by Dick Cole in 2016. The B-21 is a heavy stealth bomber under development for the Air Force by Northrop Grumman.

The B-21 Raider will be a component of a larger family of systems for conventional Long Range Strike, including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, electronic attack, communication and other capabilities, according to the Air Force. It will be nuclear capable and designed to accommodate manned or unmanned operations. Additionally, it will be able to employ a broad mix of standoff and direct-attack munitions.

According to a recent report in Air Force Magazine, the B-21 Raider is on track in both its development and cost. The Air Force is considering buying at least 100 and possibly up to 145 of the stealth bombers from Northrop Grumman.

In an Air Force budget proposal, the service branch is slated to spend $20 billion for the B-21 program over the next five years, according to online publication 1945. The first B-21 is slated to be unveiled later this year with the first flight scheduled for 2023. The Air Force has not introduced a new bomber in more than 30 years.

The B-21 is slated to eventually replace the B-1 and B-2 stealth bombers now in service, with the new aircraft stationed at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas, Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, and Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, according to the Air Force.

The 420th Flight Test Squadron based at Edwards AFB in California will plan, test, analyze and report on all flight and ground testing of the B-21 Raider before the bombers become active at Ellsworth, according to the Air Force. A B-21 maintenance depot will also be established at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City.

The B-21 program is in the engineering and manufacturing development phase, focused on scaling infrastructure capacity for the manufacturing of the nuclear-capable aircraft.

“Nuclear modernization is a top priority for the Department of Defense and the Air Force, and the B-21 is key to that plan,” said Randall Walden, director and program executive officer for the Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office. “The built-in feature of open systems architecture on the B-21 makes the bomber effective as the threat environment evolves. This aircraft design approach sets the nation on the right path to ensuring America’s enduring air power capability.” The Air Force awarded the B-21 Engineering and Manufacturing Development contract to Northrop Grumman on Oct. 27, 2015. Northrop Grumman’s partners on the B-21 program include Pratt & Whitney, Janicki Industries, Collins Aerospace, GKN Aerospace, BAE Systems and Spirit Aerosystems.

In 2018, the program successfully conducted the weapon systems Critical Design Review, a comprehensive program-wide evaluation of design maturity, stability, and risk. The Air Force plans to incrementally replace the B-1 Lancer and the B-2 Spirit bombers to form a two-bomber fleet of B-21s and modified B-52s.

According to the Air Force’s fact sheet on the aircraft, a minimum of 100 B-21s are planned to be built at an average cost of approximately $550 million apiece.

The Air Force said the B-21 program is on track to deliver B-21s to Ellsworth AFB in the mid-2020s. Ellsworth will host the training program and be home to the first B-21 planes and squadron.

The pending arrival of the B-21 is also expected to bring in thousands of new residents, construction projects and economic growth across the Black Hills, according to Dakota Public Broadcasting.

James Kowalski, a former general with the Air Force who now works as a vice president for Northrup Grumman Corp., said the bombers can fly long distances, evade detection through stealth technology, and drop traditional and nuclear bombs. They can also quickly sync and adapt to new weapons, technology, and parts.

“It’s an open architecture, and what I mean by that is you can very quickly upgrade and update,” Kowalski said, adding that six B-21s are in production and one is already in testing.

The designation B-21 recognizes the Raider as the first bomber of the 21st century.

Jeff Thatcher, a long-time Little Rock resident, is the son of Doolittle Raider David J. Thatcher and president of the Children of the Doolittle Raiders.