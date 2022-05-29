Travelers’ bats awaken during victory

It took Kaden Polcovich one pitch to do 12 innings worth of damage.

On Friday night, the Arkansas Travelers were held to 1 run in 12 innings, losing 4-1. On Saturday night, Polcovich matched that output on the first pitch seen by a Travs hitter.

Behind a leadoff home run by Polcovich, the Travs defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 8-4 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

"[I] just put a good swing on a fastball and was fortunate enough to get it over the wall," Polcovich said. "Hopefully, that sparked the offense today."

Polcovich added to his RBI tally in the fourth, bringing in two runs on an RBI single past a shifted Sod Poodles defense. He finished 3 for 5 with 3 RBI.

Jake Anchia matched Polcovich's hit total, adding two RBI. Zach DeLoach would add one more to the Travs' run column in the seventh with a home run to right field.

The Travs left 14 batters on base in Friday's loss -- a significant contributor to the result. But on Saturday they managed to cut that number in half with four hitters driving in runs.

Both teams were short on pitching availability after playing 26 innings the previous two days. Arkansas' Stephen Kolek (2-3) started with 7 innings of 1-run work, striking out 5. Collin Kober struck out two in the following inning to set up Dayeison Arias for the potential save.

Arias would allow three runs, forcing Travs Manager Collin Cowgill to bring in a reliever. But with the scarcity of fresh arms, Cowgill went with second baseman Connor Hoover to get the final out.

Hoover induced a flyout on his second pitch and the Travs managed to hold onto the lead.

It was a different story for Amarillo starter Bryce Jarvis (2-2). With a similar bullpen situation as Arkansas, Jarvis threw 5 innings, giving up 6 runs, 5 earned, on 8 hits and 2 walks.

It was Jeison Guzman who first got Amarillo on the scoreboard, hitting his first home run of the season in the fifth inning. In the ninth, Roby Enriquez singled to left field to drive in Blaze Alexander and Jeison Buzman.

After scoring one run in 39 at-bats the night before, Polcovich said Saturday's game was an opportunity to show what the Travs offense can do.

"Shoutout to the guys. We came ready to go and we showed it off today," he said.