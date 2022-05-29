Uvalde gunman frequently threatened teen girls online

He could be cryptic, demeaning and scary, sending angry messages and photos of guns. If they didn't respond how he wanted, he sometimes threatened to rape or kidnap them -- then laughed it off as some big joke. The girls and young women who talked with Salvador Ramos online in the months before he killed 19 children in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, rarely reported him. His threats seemed too vague, several said in interviews with The Washington Post. One teen who reported Ramos on the social app Yubo said nothing happened as a result.

Some also suspected this was just how teen boys talked on the internet these days. One girl, discussing moments when he had been creepy and threatening, said that was just "how online is."

In the aftermath of the deadliest school shooting in a decade, many have asked what more could have been done -- how an 18-year-old who'd spewed so much hate to so many online could do so without provoking punishment or raising alarm.

But these threats hadn't been discovered by parents, friends or teachers. They'd been seen by strangers, many of whom had never met him and had found him only through social messaging and video apps.

The Washington Post reviewed videos, posts and text messages sent by Ramos and spoke with four young people who'd talked with him online.

The girls who spoke with The Post lived around the world but met Ramos on Yubo, an app that mixed live-streaming and social networking and had become known as a "Tinder for teens." The Yubo app has been downloaded more than 18 million times in the U.S., including more than 200,000 times last month, according to estimates from the analytics firm Sensor Tower.

On Yubo, people can gather in big real-time chatrooms, known as panels, to talk, type messages and share videos. Ramos, they said, struck up side conversations with them and followed them onto other platforms, including Instagram, where he could send direct messages whenever he wanted.

But over time they saw a darker side, as he posted images of dead cats, texted them strange messages and joked about sexual assault, they said. In a video from a live Yubo chatroom that listeners had recorded and was reviewed by The Post, Ramos could be heard saying, "Everyone in this world deserves to get raped."

A 16-year-old boy in Austin who said he saw Ramos frequently in Yubo panels, told The Post Ramos frequently made aggressive, sexual comments to young women on the app and sent him a death threat during one panel in January.

"I witnessed him harass girls and threaten them with sexual assault, like rape and kidnapping," said the teen. "It was not like a single occurrence. It was frequent."

He and his friends reported Ramos' account to Yubo for bullying and other infractions dozens of times. He never heard back, he said, and Ramos' account remained active.

Yubo spokeswoman Amy Williams would not say whether the company had previously received reports of abuse related to Ramos' account. "As there is an ongoing and active investigation and because this information concerns a specific individual's data, we are not legally able to share these details publicly at this time," she said in an email. Williams would not say what law prevents the company from commenting.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that Ramos had also written, "I'm going to shoot my grandmother" and "I'm going to shoot an elementary school" shortly before the attack in messages on Facebook. And Texas Department of Public Safety officials said Friday that Ramos had discussed buying a gun several times in private chats on Instagram.

Ten days before the shooting, he wrote in one of the messages, "10 more days," according to the official. Another person wrote to him, "Are you going to shoot up a school or something?" to which Ramos responded, "No, stop asking dumb questions. You'll see," the official said.

Andy Stone, a spokesman for Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and the chat service WhatsApp, referred The Post to an earlier statement from the company that said the messages were sent privately.

The rise of services that connect strangers through private messaging has strained the conventional "see something, say something" mantra repeated in the decades since the Columbine High School massacre and other attacks, according to social media researchers. And when strangers do suspect something is wrong, they may feel they have limited ways to respond beyond filing a user report into a corporate abyss.

Ramos' hatred toward women and obsession with violence were clear in the messages viewed and interviews conducted by The Post, but his identity was mostly hidden. The teens who spoke with The Post said they saw him on live videos he did on Yubo, then they exchanged Instagram user names to message with him.

In recent months, he'd started posting darker imagery -- moody black-and-white photos and pictures of rifles on his bed.

His threats were often hazy or unspecific, and therefore easily dismissed as just a troll or bad joke. One girl told The Post she first saw Ramos in a Yubo panel telling someone, "Shut up before I shoot you," but figured it was harmless because "kids joke around like that."

In the week before the shooting, Ramos began to hint that something was going to happen on Tuesday to at least three girls, she said. "I'll tell you before 11. It's our little secret," she said he told them multiple times. On the morning of the shooting, he messaged her a photo of two rifles. She responded to ask why he'd sent them, but he never wrote back, according to a screenshot viewed by The Post.

"He would threaten everyone," she said. "He would talk about shooting up schools but no one believed him, no one would think he would do it."

Another 16-year-old said she met Ramos on Yubo in February and that he messaged her asking for her Instagram account. Earlier this month, he reacted to a meme she'd posted that referenced a weapon with a laughing emoji and said, "personally I wouldn't use a AK-47 but "a better gun": an AR-15-style rifle like the one police have said he used in the shooting, according to a screenshot viewed by The Post.

Whitney Phillips, a researcher joining the faculty of the University of Oregon this fall, said social networks could do more to push back on violent harassment toward women, but that the threats on their site are a reflection of a larger "boys will be boys" cultural attitude that normalizes men's bad behavior online and offline.

"When someone says something violent to you or makes some sort of death threat to you, for many women that happens so often that it wouldn't even register with them," Phillips said.

Information for this article was contributed by Shawn Boburg and Razzan Nakhlawi of The Washington Post.