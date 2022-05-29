Vacation rental OK raises ire in Spa City

HOT SPRINGS -- The city's permitting process for vacation rentals is flawed, said a group of homeowners who appealed the special use permit the city issued for a 7,400-square-foot home on Lake Hamilton.

Special use permits are a product of the regulatory scheme the Hot Springs Board of Directors adopted last year for vacation rentals. They're required for short-term rentals, or STRs, in areas zoned for residential use. An appellant who recently addressed the Board of Zoning Adjustment said a conditional use permit would be more appropriate.

The Planning Commission issues conditional use permits, or dispensations for land uses that aren't granted by right in a zoning district. The zoning code allows the commission to determine if the use will adversely affect other properties in the area and stipulate conditions to mitigate those effects.

"The Board of Directors completely omitted any consideration of the neighborhood that would normally be addressed under [conditional uses]," Ted Williams, who resides next to the Bridgewater Point home that was issued a special use permit earlier this spring, told the BZA at the May 25 appeals hearing.

"The people employed by the city should be given meritorious service awards for having to deal with this intentionally horribly written ordinance. You have the unenviable task of ruling on an administrative stipulation and not being allowed to correct inadequate policies designed by the city board of directors and shoved down the throat of city planning."

The STR ordinance the board adopted last year initially required a conditional use permit for STRs in residential zones, but the board replaced it with the special use permit. The latter is issued administratively by the planning and development department and can be appealed to the BZA.

The city board is the venue for appeals of conditional uses granted by the Planning Commission. City Attorney Brian Albright recommended the board not be part of the STR appeals process. Appeals of special and conditional use permits are a quasi-judicial procedure that excludes information not presented within the confines of the appeals hearing.

Several directors have had to recuse from conditional use appeals after talking to constituents about the appeal or visiting a site where a conditional use had been granted. Albright told the board the prohibition on ex-parte information alienates directors from the people they were elected to represent.