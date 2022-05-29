



Hagood-Fitz

Emily Fitz and Dr. Joshua Hagood were united in marriage Saturday at St. Edward Catholic Church in Little Rock. Father Joseph Friend officiated.

She is the daughter of Rhonda and Shawn Fitz of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Toni and Donald Fitz of Little Rock, Sue Ann Tomayko of Little Rock and the late Timothy Tomayko.

He is the son of Terry and Noland Hagood of Arkadelphia. His grandparents are Betty Hagood of Hot Springs Village, the late Noland "Sonny" Hagood, the late Grace Norsworthy-Calhoun and the late Sam Norsworthy.

Attending the bride was Andrea Hill. Attending the groom was Alex Huckabee.

The bride received her bachelor's of science degree in elementary education from the University of Arkansas, and her master's degree of special education from Arkansas State University. She is an elementary school teacher.

The groom received his bachelor's of science degree in biology, with a minor in business, from the University of Arkansas and his doctor of medicine from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He is a physician.

After a wedding trip to Saint Lucia, the couple will reside in Little Rock.



