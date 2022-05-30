4-star Zayden High scheduling trip to Arkansas

Arkansas has been showing the love to ESPN 4-star power forward Zayden High, and he plans to return the favor by visiting the Razorbacks in the future.

“Right now, we’re still trying to schedule a visit for me to get up there, but they’re still recruiting me hard,” High said. “They’re one of the top schools recruiting me right now. They’ve been in it for the long run, so I have to show love to them and they show love to me.”

High, 6-9, 220 pounds, played his junior season at Smithson Valley High School in Texas but will attend Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz., for this senior season.

Coach Eric Musselman and assistant coach Gus Argenal are his two primary contacts.

“I probably talk to Coach Muss every day, every other day,” High said. “Coach Gus, I talk to him all the time, too, over the phone. They keep me in the loop with what’s going on in their program.”

His communication with the Razorbacks isn’t limited to Musselman and Argenal.

“They have more coaches on their staff text me more than any other school,” High said. “I talk to more coaches from Arkansas than any other school.

“All the coaches reaching out, that’s love. They obviously want me.”

High averaged 21 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game last season for Smithson Valley. ESPN rates him the No. 7 power forward and No. 37 overall recruit in the nation for the 2023 class.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Michigan, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Kansas State, Houston, Colorado and other schools.

High said several people have compared him to former Razorbacks forward Jaylin Williams, who announced on Saturday his plans to remain in the NBA Draft.

“I’ve been compared to him a lot,” High said. “Just facilitating and being able to shoot, catch off the dribble, get to the basket.”

In addition to Arkansas, he is looking to visit Michigan, Texas, Houston, Notre Dame and possibly other programs.

Playing for Houston-based JL3 Elite, High is averaging 16.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game in EYBL play. He is shooting 45.3% from the floor, 28.8% from three-point range and 69.6 at the free throw line.

He, along with Arkansas target and JL3 teammate Chris Johnson, was one of 27 athletes invited to the 2022 USA Basketball Men’s U18 FIBA Americas Championship National Team training camp in Houston.

He and Johnson did not make the cut as finalists, but he embraced the opportunity.

“I had an amazing experience,” said High, who arrived in Louisville about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to play in the EYBL event. “A bunch of good guys playing against great competition. The best players in the world at the 18 level and to come back here to play with my team is fun.

"Trying to get to Peach Jam. I was blessed to receive an invite to USA Basketball. It didn’t work out and now I’m back with my team.”