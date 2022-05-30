Arkansas' family atmosphere enticing to 5-star Castillo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Class of 2024 ESPN 5-star prospect David Castillo saw a family atmosphere during his first visit to Arkansas last fall and he has his sights on a return visit in the future.

Castillo, 6-1, 175 pounds, of Bartlesville, Okla., visited the Razorbacks for the football game against Texas on Sept. 11 and saw a close-knit group of coaches and players.

“It feels like a family,” said Castillo, who received his Arkansas offer during the visit. “When I went on an unofficial visit, everybody was close to each other. It just felt like a great place to be. (My parents and I) always talk as a family about life beyond basketball.

"They look like they take that very seriously. We take that into consideration.”

He has offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Illinois, Kansas State, Tulsa, Oral Roberts, South Carolina, UNLV and other schools.

A another trip to Fayetteville will happen, he said.

ESPN also rates Castillo the No. 1 point guard, No. 7 overall prospect in the nation in his class and the No. 1 recruit in Oklahoma.

Castillo communicates with recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer.

“He reaches out a lot,” Castillo said. “I love talking to him and he loves talking with us. We really appreciate the relationship he has with us.”

Colleges have to go through a third party to communicate with junior prospects until June 15, when schools can directly reach out to recruits.

“He makes sure he contacts us every day,” Castillo said of Brewer. “I’m pretty sure he’ll reach out when June 15 hits.”

Castillo said Arkansas, Tulsa, Oklahoma State, Kansas and Gonzaga current stand out among the schools recruiting him. The Razorbacks fans did their part in impressing Castillo during his first visit.

“The fan base was literally amazing,” he said. “It was like no other almost. Just how passionate they were. People with their shirt off with Hogs on their chest. We’re walking into the stadium and they’re yelling, ‘Go Hogs, Woo Pig Sooie.’ It was just amazing to see.”

He is averaging 14 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1 steal per game playing up for 17-under Team Griffin on the Nike EYBL circuit. Castillo is shooting 45% from the floor, 44.3% from three-point range and 88.2% at the free throw line.

How much of an impact name, image and likeness (NIL) has on recruiting is debated often, but for Castillo it won’t factor into his college decision.

“My family is good,” he said. “We talk about it all the time. My family is safe and secure, so we really don’t talk about NIL.”

Castillo was named as one of 12 players selected to compete in the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Xapala, Mexico, last summer.

He helped the USA squad capture the championship of the FIBA Americas tournament while scoring 14 points in the championship game and earning a gold medal.

Being a high-profile prospect can be enjoyable and stressful, he added.

“You ultimately have to pick one school, but I really enjoy just realizing the hard work is paying off,” Castillo said.