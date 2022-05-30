Arkansas has not mirrored national uptick in traffic fatalities, but higher speeds and reckless driving taking a toll

A little over a week after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that the number of deaths on America's roads had reached a 16-year high, Arkansas State Police officials said that while the state has thus far been spared the jump other states are seeing, high speeds and reckless driving are still killing Arkansans at a higher rate than before the covid-19 pandemic.

On May 17, the NHTSA announced that the number of reported traffic fatalities had swelled from 38,824 in 2020 to 42,915 last year, a 10.5% increase that marked the deadliest year on American roads since 2005. The agency noted that the numbers released are an early estimate.

From 2020 to 2021, Arkansas's increase in traffic deaths was about half that, with preliminary fatality reports compiled by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety indicating 651 people died in wrecks last year, up about 5% from 619 killed in 2020.

The 619 deaths recorded in 2020 was a 23% jump from the 503 a year earlier, that same preliminary data showed. That's more than three times larger than the 6.8% increase in deaths reported nationwide by the NHTSA in 2020.

However, the numbers so far this year are down slightly. As of Thursday, Arkansas state troopers had investigated 187 crashes leading to 207 deaths, according to data provided by state police spokesman Bill Sadler.

At that point in 2021, troopers had worked 213 crashes causing 239 deaths, reflecting a 13% decrease from last year, thus far.

Arkansas State Police leadership and heads of other state police agencies in the region have agreed that their states are a part of the upward trend in highway deaths, Sadler said, and have come to one conclusion about the cause of the surge.

"It keeps coming back to speed, speed, speed," Sadler said.

State police first marked an increase in reckless driving in the first year of the pandemic, Sadler said, when far less people were on the roads because of virus-related restrictions, but the trend has continued into this year. The behavior ranges from high speeds to incidents of road rage that led to guns fired at other drivers, at the extreme.

State police in Arkansas and surrounding states have not been able to come to a conclusion about why this is happening, Sadler said.

When Sgt. Greg Dycus, state police's crash reconstruction coordinator, was asked if the trend of faster and more dangerous driving had continued into 2022, he didn't miss a beat.

"Speeds in these crashes are up, which makes it more violent, which makes the scenes bigger," Dycus said.

Dycus' eight-person team are called in when there is a question about a crash, usually incidents where felony charges are on the table.

They look at devices like airbag control modules, what Dycus calls "the brains of the car," and can now use drones to make three-dimensional models of the scene that are accurate to within a few centimeters in about 15 minutes without closing the roadway.

The team, which covers all 75 counties, keeps busy, Dycus said. In the last two years, they've been called out 239 times or about twice a week. He estimated that his people are the agency's most-requested special team.

"It all seemed to hit during the covid lockdown," Dycus said.

Like Sadler and state police higher-ups, Dycus wasn't sure of the root cause, but said there was no doubt that drivers are driving faster and with less care, upping the risk of crashes and injuries.

Although the number of speeding-related traffic deaths in the country increased just 5% from 2020 to 2021, NHTSA reported, that was on top of the 17% increase reported from 2019 to 2020.

Additionally, deaths tied to motorists not wearing their seatbelts increased 14% in 2020 and another 3% last year, NHTSA data shows.

The arrival of the Memorial Day holiday weekend, accompanied by few or no covid-19 restrictions, seemed certain to draw more drivers onto Arkansas roads.

State police don't expect high gas prices to dissuade holiday road-trippers, either, Sadler said. In fact, they predict that fears of higher prices projected for later in the summer might spur more Arkansans to hit the road this weekend, he said Friday.

The increase in holiday traffic is far from unexpected, but when combined with the dangerous driving police have reported, it raises the odds of crashes and fatalities, Sadler acknowledged.

Regional state police leaders have agreed that without a better idea of the root cause of the reckless driving, the best counter is to step up enforcement of speeding laws and seatbelt-wearing, Sadler said.

To that end, state troopers had issued 17,110 citations and 7,522 to motorists driving more than 15 mph over the speed limit as of Friday, according to data provided by Sadler. That was roughly equal to the number of citations issued for that offense by the same date last year, with about 550 more warnings issued than last year.

For those driving less than 15 mph over the speed limit, troopers have this year doled out 9,256 citations and 24,659 warnings as of Friday, which was less than the 10,393 citations and 26,153 warnings written by that date in 2021.

In addition to heightened enforcement of speeding and seatbelt compliance, the commanders of the different troops across the state have the discretion to schedule additional patrols during holidays and other high-traffic time periods, Sadler said.

State police leaders hope the enforcement will persuade motorists to slow down and take more care, in turn reducing the rising number of deaths that has been seen across the county.

"Why all this is happening, no one seems to have an answer," Sadler acknowledged. "We do know it is a national trend."