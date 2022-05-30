Arkansas traveling for NCAA regional

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas baseball team will hit the road to play in an NCAA regional for the first time since 2015 after hosting in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.

As expected, Fayetteville was not one of the 16 regional sites announced by the NCAA on Sunday night.

For most of the season Arkansas (38-18, 18-12 SEC) had been projected to host a regional, but that opportunity faded when the Razorbacks went 2-6 in their last eight games, including losing two of three games to Vanderbilt at home and at Alabama, then going 0-2 at the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2012 with losses to the Crimson Tide and Florida.

The Razorbacks, who have lost four consecutive games for the first time this season, are ranked No. 10 in the USA Today coaches' poll, but tumbled to No. 41 in the NCAA's latest Rating Percentage Index (RPI).

Oklahoma State, in Stillwater, Okla., is the closest regional site to Arkansas.

The NCAA Tournament's 64-team bracket will be announced at 11 a.m. Central during a selection show televised on ESPN2.

Four SEC teams -- Tennessee, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M -- will host regionals.

The Vols (53-7) are No. 1 in all of the polls as well as the RPI and won the SEC Tournament by beating Florida 8-5 on Sunday after running away with the conference's regular-season title with a 25-5 record.

Texas A&M (37-18, 19-11) won the SEC West title by one game over Arkansas.

The Razorbacks haven't played Tennessee this season and went 2-1 at Auburn, 1-2 at Florida and 1-2 at Texas A&M.

Arkansas, which won't be sent to any of the regionals hosted by SEC teams, last played on the road in a regional at Stillwater in 2015 when the Razorbacks were the No. 2 seed and eventually advanced to the College World Series.

Arkansas missed the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and the tournament was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.