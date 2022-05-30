ASC has full plate of events in June

Summer is here, and the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas has a full plate of events for June, featuring a summer bash, a play, and various summer camps and activities.

LIVE@5 FEATURING NEIGHBORS JUNE 3

Patrons are invited to join ASC for Live@5 featuring live music by Jacksonville-based band Neighbors from 5-7 p.m. June 3. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Patrons 21 or older can have complimentary wine, beer, and nonalcoholic beverages.

The band, founded in 2020, consists of bass player Derrick Leonard (of Blytheville), keyboardist Andrew Tripplett (North Little Rock) and drummer Da’Quon Davis (Lonoke). The band plays jazz and R&B music with a neo-soul fusion sound, according to a news release.

ASC hosts live jazz, blues, and rock & roll at 5 p.m. the first Friday of each month with its long-running Live@5 concert series.

This month’s Live@5 will take place during ASC’s first ART ROCKS: Summer Bash, a fundraiser featuring art, music, and refreshments. Live@5 is sponsored by MK Distributors.

ART ROCKS: SUMMER BASH JUNE 3-4

The community is invited to ASC’s ART ROCKS: Summer Bash for food, drinks, music, and art to celebrate ASC’s new facilities: The ARTSpace on Main and ART WORKS on Main.

June 3, patrons can enjoy live music from 5-10 p.m. at Live@5 with Neighbors. People can also watch professional artists Greta Kresse, John Kushmaul, and Troy DeBill demonstrate their craft.

Patrons can purchase artwork from Pine Bluff Art League members made for the Summer Bash. Purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win an inflatable kayak filled with Arkansas-made craft beer. End the evening with a karaoke party from 7-10 p.m. Kings & Queens Homestyle Burgers & More and Lucy-Mae’s Southern Foods will be on site with their food trucks. Entry to the event is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Tickets will be available at the door.

The community is also invited to join ASC from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4 for free family activities. The Saturday portion of ART ROCKS: Summer Bash will feature face painting, art activities, music, and refreshments.

All proceeds from the Summer Bash will benefit ASC’s newest renovation which will include a remodel of its Creative Construction Zone and a new teaching kitchen.

For details, contact Morgun Henson at mhenson@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org. Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are available.

ASC thanks Summer Bash sponsors Relyance Bank, Highland Pellets, Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel, and Pine Bluff Heating & Air.

TICKETS ON SALE: ASC PRESENTS “RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA” — JUNE 6

Tickets for “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella” go on sale June 6. Tickets are $20 for ASC members and seniors, and $25 for nonmembers. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org, call

(870) 536-3375, or purchase tickets in person. The performances will take place July 22-24 and July 29-31.

The story depicts young Ella who lives in the care of her wicked, self-absorbed stepmother Madame and Madame’s two daughters, Charlotte and Gabrielle. Ella’s only friends are the animals in the woods, “crazy Marie” and the revolutionary student Jean-Michel. Meanwhile, in another part of the kingdom, Prince Topher is trying to find himself and learn his place in the kingdom. When his scheming advisor Sebastian suggests throwing a ball so the Prince could meet potential brides, Ella and Topher’s different worlds come together, according to a news release.

Director Lindsey Collins and co-director Joel Anderson will lead the cast of “Cinderella.” For more information, contact Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

OPENING RECEPTION: “AN ARKANSAS MASTER: THE WORK OF JOHN HOWARD”— JUNE 9

ASC presents “An Arkansas Master: The Work of John Howard.” The community is invited to an opening reception to view Howard’s work from 5-7 p.m. June 9. The show will be on view at ASC in the Ben J. Altheimer Foundation Gallery, 701 S. Main St., from June 9 to Dec. 3. Gallery admission is always free.

“An Arkansas Master” features a selection of Howard’s paintings from the University of Pine Bluff’s John Howard Legacy Collection and ASC’s permanent collection, celebrating the uniqueness of his body of work. Howard, a longtime resident of Arkansas, experimented in a variety of media, techniques, and styles. The exhibition is sponsored by UAPB and the ASC Endowment Fund.

COMIC BOOK DESIGN WORKSHOP WITH RILEY HARRELSON 1-3 P.M. JUNE 11

Community members 14 and older are invited to participate in a new comic design workshop with artist Riley Harrelson, from 1-3 p.m. June 11. This workshop will take place at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers.

This workshop will help those interested in graphic novels, visual storytelling, illustration, and character design. Participants can learn how to tell stories with the distinctive style associated with the many popular superheroes.

To register, visit asc701.org, call (870) 536-3367, or visit ASC in person. For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

CERAMICS WITH TROY DEBILL — FRIDAYS, JUNE 10 AND JUNE 17

People 16 and older are invited to participate in a hands-on ceramics workshop with artist Troy De-Bill from 5:30-8 p.m. Fridays, June 10 and June 17. This two-part workshop will take place at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers.

Beginners and experienced clay enthusiasts are invited to the workshop. Students will learn the basics of working with low-fire earthenware (terra cot-ta) clay and glazes. Participants will create vessels using coil techniques during the class.

To register, visit asc701.org, call (870) 536-3375, or visit ASC. For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

GAME ON MAIN — 3:30-6 P.M. TUESDAYS, JUNE 14 AND JUNE 28

Youth in grades 5-12 are invited to a new, biweekly program at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. This month’s dates for Game on Main are Tuesdays, June 14 and June 28, from 3:30-6 p.m.

Game on Main provides students with a space to socialize with friends, finish up homework and express their creativity with a variety of games. This event will feature strategy and role-playing games as well as classic games like Monopoly and chess.

Game on Main is facilitated by ASC staff members Kayla Earnest and Matthew Howard. This event is held every other Tuesday in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main from 3:30-6 p.m. This is a free community program and no registration is required. For more information, contact Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

KIDS COOKIN’ FOR A CAUSE 10:30 A.M.-12 P.M. JUNE 18

Youth ages 10 and older are invited to participate in Kids Cookin’ for a Cause, from 10:30 a.m. to noon , June 18. This event will take place at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

K i d s Co o k i n’ fo r a Cause community service program gives kids the opportunity to practice their kitchen skills while earning community service hours. Participants will join instructor Faith Anaya of Kids Cook! to prepare pasta dinners. The food produced will be donated to Potluck Food Rescue, an Arkansas food rescue organization, for kids served by Potluck’s Kids Pantry.

Kids Cookin’ for a Cause is a free program. Registration is required. To register, visit asc701.org, call (870) 536-3375, or visit ASC. For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

YOGA IN THE LOFT WITH FLORENCE LOVE 1:30-3 P.M. JUNE 18

Community members ages 13 and older are invited to exercise and relax with certified yoga instructor FloEssence, aka Florence Love, every third Saturday of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is on June

18. The cost is “pay-what-you-can” with $15 being recommended. This program takes place in the Loft Gallery at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

FloEssence will lead participants through an hour of yoga exercise followed by a guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome.

Advanced registration is required. People should sign up at asc701.org/yogaor call (870) 536-3375. Participants may use the provided yoga mats or bring their own. Please wear yoga-appropriate attire. For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375. The sponsor is Angela J. White Smith, Realtor.

THEATER SOPHOMORE CAMP JUNE 13-25

Youth ages 12-15 are invited to attend Theater Sophomore Camp from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays-Fridays, 13 23 and 9 4 Friday, June 24, from with a final performance at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25. The cost is $220 for members and $240 for nonmembers. Woodlawn Schools Choral Director and ASC volunteer Bethany Gere will lead ASC’s theater camps.

Fu l l a n d pa r t i a l i n - come-based scholarships are available. For registration or details visit asc701.org/summer-camp or contact Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

THEATER SENIOR CAMP JUNE 13-25

Theater Senior Camp will take place from 1-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, June 13-23; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, June 24, with a final performance at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25. The camp is open to ages 16-20, allowing young college students to participate over the summer. The cost is $220 for members and $240 for nonmembers.

Woodlawn Schools Choral Director and ASC volunteer Bethany Gere will lead ASC’s theater camps. Full and partial income-based scholarships are available. For details or registration visit asc701.org or contact Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

WATERCOLOR AND WINE WITH GRETA KRESSE 5:30-7:30 P.M. JUNE 24

ASC will host “Watercolor & Wine” with artist Greta Kresse from 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 24. This workshop is open to ages 21 and older. The cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Registration is required. Sign up by visiting asc701.org, calling

(870) 536-3375, or by visiting in person.

Painter and graphic designer Greta Kresse will introduce participants to watercolors. Participants will learn to focus on color relationships, light, composition, and form using reference materials to create visually compelling imagery. No experience is necessary.

To register, visit asc701.org, call (870) 536-3375, or visit ASC. For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Watercolor & Wine is sponsored MK Distributors. Complimentary wine, beer, and nonalcoholic beverages will be available.

ART PRO CAMP JUNE 27-JULY 1

Public Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan will instruct ages 12-17 during Art Pro Camp. The camp will take place from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, June 27-July 1. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers. Campers will have lessons in different mediums with an exploration of the themes “Space and Time.” Full and partial income-based scholarships are available. For details, visit asc701 .org /summer-camps or contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or

(870) 536-3375.

VOCAL PERFORMANCE CAMP JUNE 27-JULY 1

ASC’s Vocal Performance Camp aims to hit all the right notes with instructor and Woodlawn Schools Choral Director Bethany Gere. The camp will take place from 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, June 27-July 1, and is open to ages 12-20. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Campers will learn new and improved vocal techniques, work on individual and group songs and enhance their performance skills. The class will culminate with a final solo and group performance at 6 p.m. July 1.

Full and partial income-based scholarships are available. For details, v i s i t a s c 70 1 .o rg /s u m-mer-camps or contact Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.



