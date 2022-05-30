At War Memorial Park campaign event, Little Rock mayoral hopeful Steve Landers calls for improved recreation options

At a War Memorial Park campaign event on Sunday, Little Rock mayoral hopeful Steve Landers Sr. called for improving outdoor recreation options in Little Rock and suggested the city might need to pare down its parks.

He argued that with 63 parks, none of them are probably up to park standards.

"So, do we need 63 or do we need 33?" Landers said. He added that he'd "rather do a good job" with 33 parks.

The 68-year-old businessman known for his career in auto sales is seeking to oust Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who is running for a second term.

The initial round of voting in the nonpartisan mayoral contest will take place in November. A runoff will occur the following month if no candidate obtains at least 40% of the vote.

Landers and food blogger Greg Henderson have said they intend to run for mayor, and it's possible other challengers could emerge after the city's official filing period begins.

On Sunday, Landers conversed with a group of approximately 30 people in an upper-level room of War Memorial Stadium.

The event was billed as "Friends of War Memorial Park." Accordingly, a significant portion of the discussion dealt with War Memorial and other parks, as well as golf in Little Rock.

The municipal 18-hole golf course at War Memorial Park closed in July 2019 after city officials made the decision to cut approximately $2.1 million from Little Rock's budget.

Another city-owned golf course at Hindman Park also closed as a result of the budget ordinance.

City officials later sought to have a golf entertainment company lease a portion of War Memorial Park, but a 2020 request for proposals did not attract any bidders.

Scott has long been angling for golf entertainment company Topgolf to open a venue in Little Rock. On May 4, the company announced plans to open its second Arkansas location in Little Rock, but a news release did not mention a planned location or opening date.

The closed golf course at War Memorial Park was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2020.

Last year, Scott pushed for a 10-year sales tax increase that would have funded millions of dollars of improvements to War Memorial and Hindman parks, among other priorities, but voters rejected the package in a Sept. 14 referendum.

In an interview after the discussion on Sunday, Landers indicated he wanted to make War Memorial Park an attraction for all people, but was noncommittal in terms of any one option.

He called the golf course "a staple," and referred to the possibility of a nine-hole course -- or some kind of golf -- combined with other options like dog parks, pickleball or bike trails.

Landers said he met with the attendees "just to get voices of what the city wants, you know?"

At one point during the discussion, Landers seemed to suggest the city ought to imitate its neighbor across the river.

"My hat is off to North Little Rock," Landers told the room. "They've got it down. They've got parks, they've got ball fields, they've got -- do you know how much revenue baseball, football fields bring to a city?"

Little Rock needs things for people to do, Landers said, referring to golf as well as places for people to walk and ride their bikes.

Jacquelyn Compton, a 42-year-old restaurant owner who attended Sunday's event, described herself as a former Scott voter.

Compton said she "felt I was sold a bill of goods that I didn't get as far as his qualifications to run this city and improve it for everybody that's here."

This time around, Compton said she has tried to do better "due diligence and research" with regard to the candidates she is supporting.

She said she voted for Scott because she "believed he had a good business policy and would help our city business-wise."

Compton is now supporting Landers, and said she feels like "we need somebody that knows how to operate a business to be able to operate the city better."