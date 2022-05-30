Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

May 16

Gratitude Partners

200 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Water not working at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Jessica's Nutrition

700 W. Tulsa St., Suite D, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee's child observed in a walker in the food preparation area. Four bottles of flavored syrups on the floor around the baby walker.

Noncritical violations: None

Las Palmas

301 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple containers of food in the walk-in cooler did not have lids or coverings.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Linda's Kids Home Daycare

1014 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 4/22/2022.

Pan Dulce Bakery

1981 U.S. 412 West, Suite B, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Clean and sanitize all equipment, utensils and food storage containers prior to operating.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Seal the bottom of the wall under the three-compartment sink and hand washing sink. Paint the restroom door frames. Bottom shelf under the preparation table edges need to be sealed where worn off. Seal as needed. Seal the bottom of the stainless wall. Tighten the restroom door so it latches closed.

Pizza Hut

150 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility is only equipped with two-compartment sink for manual ware washing. Repeat violation. Accumulation of grease and dust on ceiling and walls around pizza oven.

Rockin' Pig Saloon-Mobile

2407 W. Hudson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Gasket on refrigerator beside hand sink is torn.

Walmart Market-Deli/Bakery

1400 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager documentation.

Wing Stop

231 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A piece of unused frying equipment is being stored in a back storage area. A room being used for food storage has carpet flooring.

May 17

D&J Bulkworks

140 W. Main St., Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

E-Z Mart

900 W. Main St., Gentry

Critical violations: Hand washing sink is not accessible. Cutting board and personal items over sink. Sandwiches in the walk-in cooler at 43 degrees. Items in grab-and-go case are not date marked. Printed time on the labels is incorrect. Printer time was off.

Noncritical violations: Hand washing sink is clogged. Standing water in sink.

Gentry Youth Organization-Concessions

340 W. Main St., Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit not posted. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces.

Libby's

17773 Arkansas 12, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Strips of tape over microwave button.

Petit Bistro

2702 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee personal items stored on shelf with packaged food items. Tuna put out to thaw was still in vacuum package. Packaging was labeled for the tuna to be removed from the vacuum package before thawing.

Noncritical violations: Buildup of food residue and grime around front food prep area.

Pioneer Pizza

244 E. Main St., Gentry

Critical violations: Bottom right hand side of the preparation table is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Items on the top and left side are within allowable temperatures. BBQ beef, bologna and diced turkey temping at 43 degrees.

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

The Notable Noodle

11765 Megan Lynn Circle, Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to bodily fluid release events that involve the discharge of matter onto surfaces.

May 18

For The Love

216 N. Main St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple flies in food truck.

Noncritical violations: None

Ozark Mountain Bagel Co.

105 W. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Several employees putting together sandwiches without a barrier between hair on head and food being prepped.

Pastafina Italian Restaurant

1045 E. Lowell Ave., Cave Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employees were not wearing hair restraints in food prep areas.

Stepping Stone Children's Academy

1100 N.E. McClain Road, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Topgolf

3919 S. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 1200, Rogers

Critical violations: Chicken wings being kept at 46 degrees in prep table.

Noncritical violations: None

May 19

Ozark Prime Chophouse

3300 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: Several items in walk-in cooler and beneath prep tables not labeled with date prepared.

Noncritical violations: Sanitizer measuring 0 ppm in sanitizer bucket. Several tiles broken between grill and prep tables in back. Missing ceiling tile above ice machine in back. Light bulbs missing shield in walk-in cooler.

Table Grocery Market (Table Mesa)

108 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks thermometer inside two cold hold units (dessert cooler and packaged food cooler).

Table Mesa Bistro

108 E. Central Ave., Suite 10, Bentonville

Critical violations: Food items in walk-in cooler were between 44-45 degrees (salsa at 45 degrees, green salsa at 44 degrees and a pear sauce at 44 degrees). Thawing fish was still in vacuum package. Packaging was labeled for the fish to be removed from the vacuum package before thawing.

Noncritical violations: Multiple cracked and broken tiles throughout kitchen. Prep area detached from main kitchen has exposed, unsealed brick as a portion of the wall.

May 20

Hyatt Place

4610 W. Walnut st., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Apples for customer self-service in breakfast area are not wrapped or dispensed in a way that prevents other customers from touching edible skin.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

May 16 -- Connie's Day Care, 2331 Christina Circle, Pea Ridge; Kids Academy, 211 Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge; Rockin' Pig Streetside-Main Kitchen, 2407 W. Hudson Road, Rogers; Shave The Planet, 1115 N. Dixieland Road, Lowell; Super Donut, 150 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge; Taco Bell, 207 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; Walmart Market-Fuel Center, 935 S. Holly St., Siloam Springs; Walmart Market-Food Store, 1400 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Walmart Market-Deli/Bakery, 935 S. Holly St., Siloam Springs; Walmart Market-Food Store, 935 S. Holly St., Siloam Springs

May 17 -- Ael-Lilac, 900 W. Lilac St., Rogers; Coppermine Lodge, 18895 Coppermine Lodge Road, Rogers; Snow Paradise, 19147 Arkansas 12 West, Gentry

May 18 --Casa Castillo (Kensington A), 3906 E. Central Ave., Bentonville; Kum and Go, 5120 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers; Skylight Cinema/The Cutting Room, 350 S.W. A St., Bentonville; Walmart-Deli/Bakery, 205 N. Main St., Bentonville; Walmart Market-Food Store, 205 N. Main St., Bentonville; Walnut Farm Montessori School, 4208 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

May 20 -- Firehouse Subs, 2009 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 300, Rogers; Hampton Inn, 4501 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Panda Express, 2004 Promenade Blvd., Suite A, Rogers