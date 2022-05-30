Braves belt 9 extra-base hits in topping Marlins

ATLANTA -- Marcell Ozuna believes a season-high nine extra-base hits is a sure sign the Atlanta Braves' bats are returning to their World Series championship form.

Ozuna hit two home runs as part of the barrage in Atlanta's 6-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday, giving the Braves their first winning homestand of the season.

"Everything is pulling together," Ozuna said. "I think we have a good group and we are champions."

Of the Braves' 11 hits, six were doubles and three were home runs. Ozuna's second home run of the game, his 10th of the season, traveled 458 feet into the upper left-field seats in the third. It was Atlanta's longest home run of the season.

"We're starting to come around," Braves Manager Brian Snitker said. "We have been for a few days."

Austin Riley had two hits and drove in two runs for Atlanta. Ozuna and Riley hit back-to-back home runs off Elieser Hernandez in the first inning. Ozzie Albies and William Contreras hit back-to-back doubles to produce a run in the second.

Riley and Matt Olson delivered run-scoring doubles in consecutive at-bats in the fifth.

BREWERS 8, CARDINALS 0 Corbin Burnes (3-2) tossed seven shutout innings and Jace Peterson hit a three-run home run to lead Milwaukee over St. Louis.

DODGERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Tyler Anderson threw six effective innings, Will Smith added a home run and Los Angeles swept a four-game series from Arizona.

GIANTS 6, REDS 4 Evan Longoria hit his fourth home run in four games, a go-ahead, three-run drive in a six-run eighth inning, to lift San Francisco over Cincinnati and avoid a three-game sweep.

METS 5, PHILLIES 4 (10) Eduardo Escobar singled in the 10th inning for his second RBI of the game as New York rallied to beat Philadelphia.

NATIONALS 6, ROCKIES 5 Juan Soto snapped a 15-game home run drought with a two-run shot, Tanner Rainey got the final five outs and Washington held off Colorado.

PADRES 4, PIRATES 2 (10) Trent Grisham hit a two-run walkoff home run in the 10th inning and San Diego, who have struggled offensively, beat Pittsburgh to take two of three.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 2, MARINERS 1 Ryan Pressly got Luis Torrens to ground into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, preserving Houston's win over Seattle.

ATHLETICS 6, RANGERS 5 Jed Lowrie hit a two-out RBI single off Brett Martin in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting Oakland past mistake-prone Texas.

BLUE JAYS 11, ANGELS 10 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning for his season-high fifth RBI, and Toronto overcame two home runs by Shohei Ohtani to complete a four-game sweep of Los Angeles.

RAYS 4, YANKEES 2 Taylor Walls and Ji-man Choi homered for Tampa Bay's only hits, and the team scored two runs in the seventh inning on four walks and a hit batter in a win over New York.

RED SOX 12, ORIOLES 2 Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run home run, one of Boston's season-high five longballs, and the Red Sox coasted over Baltimore.

TIGERS 2, GUARDIANS 1 Harold Castro homered for the third time in three games and Jeimer Candelario also connected in Detroit's win over Cleveland.

TWINS 7, ROYALS 3 Sonny Gray (3-1) cruised before leaving in the seventh inning because of right pectoral soreness, and Minnesota beat Kansas City behind Gio Urshela's three-run home run.

INTERLEAGUE

WHITE SOX 5, CUBS 4 (12) Jake Burger atoned for a costly error with a game-ending RBI single in the 12th inning, and the banged-up Chicago White Sox topped the Chicago Cubs in a wild finale to the season series between the crosstown rivals.