Colombia vote set for runoff in June

BOGOTA, Colombia -- A leftist former rebel and a populist businessman took the top two spots among the six candidates in Colombia's presidential election Sunday and headed to a runoff showdown in June.

Leftist Sen. Gustavo Petro led the results with just over 40% of the votes, while independent real estate tycoon Rodolfo Hernandez finished second with more than 28%, election authorities said Sunday evening. A candidate needed 50% of the total votes to win outright and avoid the run-off election.

Petro has promised to make significant adjustments to the economy, including tax reform, and to change how Colombia fights drug cartels and other armed groups. Meanwhile, Hernandez, whose spot in the runoff contest came as a surprise, has few connections to political parties and promises to reduce wasteful government spending and to offer rewards for people who report corrupt officials.

This was the second presidential election held since the government signed in 2016 a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as FARC for its initials in Spanish. But the divisive agreement was not a main issue during the campaign, which focused on poverty, inflation and other challenges exacerbated by the pandemic.





Election Day took place peacefully for the most part across the country. But in the south-central state of Guaviare, three explosions were set off in rural areas far from polling stations, leaving a soldier with shrapnel wounds, said Defense Minister Diego Molano, who added that FARC dissident groups were allegedly responsible. The dissidents operate in the area.

It is Petro's third attempt to be the South America's country president.

A victory for Petro would usher in a new political era in a country that has always been governed by conservatives or moderates while marginalizing the left due to its perceived association with the nation's armed conflict. He was once a rebel with the now-defunct M-19 movement and was granted amnesty after being jailed for his involvement with the group.

Petro's main rival for most of the campaign had been Federico Gutierrez, a former mayor of Medellin backed by most of Colombia's traditional parties who ran on a pro-business, economic growth platform.

But Hernandez, the former mayor of the north-central city of Bucaramanga, surged in recent polls with promises to "clean" the country of corruption and to donate his salary.

"Now, we enter the second period, and these next few days will be decisive in determining the future of the country," Hernandez said in a livestream after early results showed he advanced to the runoff. He said he remains firm on his commitment to end "corruption as a system of government."

Historically, Colombia's early election results are consistent with the final count that authorities give days after the contest.

The other candidates on the ballot were Sergio Fajardo, former mayor of Medellin and candidate for the center coalition; Christian leader John Milton Rodríguez, and the conservative Enrique Gomez.