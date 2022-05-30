Four UA System students receive grants

Four students from University of Arkansas System campuses have received grants from an endowment honoring James L. "Skip" Rutherford III, dean emeritus of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service.

The recipients are:

• Ophelia Akoto, UA Clinton School of Public Service. Akoto, a native of Ghana, is completing her Master of Public Service at the Clinton School and will use her grant funds for travel and equipment in the pursuit of a Ph.D. in social policy at Brandeis University.

• Michael Anthony, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Anthony is a Ph.D. candidate in history at UA-Fayetteville. He will use his grant to help fund research into the Catcher Race Riot of 1923. An essay he wrote on the riot won the Arkansas Historical Association's 2021 Lucille Westbrook Award, one of the top prizes for state history.

• Rebecca de la Fuente, University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. De la Fuente, a single mother to five children, is working on her two-year degree. She volunteers to help other single mothers through the Pregnancy Help Center in Ash Flat and plans to use her grant funds to buy a new laptop computer for school and for new tires for her vehicle, which she relies on to commute to campus.

• Brian Neel, University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Neel is pursuing his M.A. in history at UALR and plans to use his grant money to help fund his research for his master's thesis on the Ralph Bunche community, a predominantly Black neighborhood in Benton. Funds will help pay for his equipment and travel for the oral history project, which will explore the effect of segregation and desegregation on the community.

This is the first year for grants to be awarded from the endowment, which was established in 2021 at the University of Arkansas Foundation to honor Rutherford and provide support to student leaders across the UA System.

More than 100 students applied from 9 campuses across the UA system, said Eric Wilson, chairman of the James L. "Skip" Rutherford III Endowment Committee, in a news release.

"These four recipients were exactly the kind of people we envisioned helping when we had the idea to create this program," Wilson said. "Dean Rutherford has helped students as a teacher and mentor throughout his life and career and we hope these mini grants are a fitting tribute to him."

The grants were awarded by an independent committee appointed by Michael Moore, UA System vice president for academic affairs, in accordance with the terms of the endowment. Each spring, undergraduate and graduate students from any UA System campus can apply for the grant.

Contributions to the fund are tax-deductible and can be made online by selecting "Skip Rutherford Student Leadership Endowment" in the drop-down menu or mailing a check to the Clinton School at 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, AR 72201.