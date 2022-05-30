Golden Lions’ coach sees recruiting gains

Before accepting the head men's basketball position at UAPB, Arkansas-bred Solomon Bozeman led Oral Roberts to an improbable run at the Sweet 16 during the peak of covid-19 back in 2020.

But once Bozeman started wearing the whistle at UAPB, the Little Rock native had a plan.

Not only did accepting the job allow him to be closer to family, but it gave Bozeman a chance to rebuild a program in his image for a city that had taken a beating in public perception.

After a disappointing year in which the Golden Lions failed to qualify for the SWAC conference tournament, Bozeman's impressive recruiting haul for next season has the Golden Lions on the cusp of big things and the city of Pine Bluff buzzing about college basketball again.

Although Pine Bluff has sometimes been unfairly maligned for stereotypical images of crime and poverty over the years, Bozeman has already begun to rally for his school and has been successful on the recruiting trail this season with two major transfers headlining the class.

Several of the players who will suit up for UAPB next season have ties to the state of Arkansas. Pine Bluff product Orion Virden transferred in from Collin College, and former All-SWAC pick Shaun Doss is a former Golden Lion who will be returning to play his final season in black and gold.

There will also be a direct effect with veteran presence on the court next season with a pair of graduate transfers who have already reached the NCAA Tournament with their respective teams of Oral Roberts and Cleveland State with Ismael Piet and Chris Greene.

There are many other talented kids that may possess the ability to play at the collegiate level but may have been passed over because of where they reside, so Bozeman wants to make sure UAPB can be a preferred destination for more high-profile recruits.

With the acquisition of a home-state product such as Bozeman, the needle is already moving toward attracting more high-profile players in-state.

"People definitely have a certain feeling about the school and our community," Bozeman said. "A lot of recruits may think this isn't a good place to come play, but in my experience so far, I haven't experienced any of the negative stuff I had heard about."

In fact, Bozeman has taken things a step further by also surrounding himself with coaches who were born and raised in Arkansas on his staff.

Two of his three assistant coaches hail from the state -- Bryan Sherrer is from Monticello and Cameron Henderson was a standout player in Little Rock in his high school playing days. In addition, UAPB player development coordinator Christian Robertson is also from the area.

"The thing we are trying to get these kids to understand is that when you come to UAPB, you will be coached, you will play good competition and you will be pushed academically," Bozeman said. "We have one of the toughest nonconference schedules so UAPB is a great place to be."

Bozeman, an outstanding guard who played at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, said he wants to enforce a more physical playing style on the court and Pine Bluff is a city that produces tough kids who embrace hard work and discipline.

In the process, he has enticed a good mix of student-athletes to wear UAPB gear this winter.

Shawn Williams and Doss are prime examples of UAPB graduates who have made a name for themselves in professional basketball circles despite meager success on the scoreboard last season.

Bozeman said both players have signed with agents and are looking forward to embarking on professional basketball careers in some capacity.

"The goal is always to win and we are starting to get kids who want to come here and play," Bozeman said. "There are so many underrated players right here in the area that we want to recruit.

"UAPB is like a big family. Everybody here wants you to succeed and I have been out in the community trying to get to know everyone and telling them about the program. We are making a lot of changes to get this thing moving in the right direction."