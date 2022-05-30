Little Rock Open grows profile as stop on ATP Challenger Tour





Little Rock Open Tournament Director Chip Stearns is by no means a marketing specialist. But he didn't need much expertise to figure out why his event drew such great crowds when it opened on Memorial Day last year.

"We had about a 40 to 50% jump in [attendance] numbers," Stearns explained. "And Jack had a lot to do with that."

Jack is Jack Sock, the one-time World No. 8 who's won multiple Grand Slam doubles titles and took center stage last summer in Little Rock as the event's singles champion.

Although Sock is not slated to return this time around, Stearns is expecting another talented field as the 41st Little Rock Open -- now part of the ATP's Challenger Tour, the second-highest tier of men's tennis competition -- begins today at the Rebsamen Tennis Center in Little Rock.

"Ever since we've gotten the Challenger [spot]...there's just a lot more interest," Stearns said. "We had a very deep crew of players and a lot of people don't necessarily know who these guys are, but [the field] was very deep, very competitive and there were a lot of long matches."

Former Ohio State standout J.J. Wolf will be the top seed in the singles bracket less than two years removed from reaching the third round of the U.S. Open. Wolf, 23, is currently No. 126 in the world and took Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas to three sets at the ATP Masters' Miami event in March.

A pair of returners from last year's event will also be seeded in Americans Ernesto Escobedo and Chris Eubanks. Both reached the second round of singles play in 2021 and they faced off in the finals of the doubles bracket -- Escobedo won 4-6, 6-3 (10-5) while playing alongside Nicolas Barrientos.

Stearns also identified a pair of wild-card entries as names to watch for fans. Florida sophomore Ben Shelton will come directly from the NCAA Division I men's singles tournament, where he was the No. 1 seed last week, and 24-year-old Brandon Holt is the son of former women's world No. 1 Tracy Austin.

Qualifying rounds for the main draw began Sunday, but the first round will start today, with matches during the day and at night through Friday.

Singles semifinals will be followed by the doubles final Saturday and the singles final will cap the tournament Sunday afternoon.

Stearns noted the event will host multiple tennis clinics for underserved communities throughout the week as well as a Razorback Day on Wednesday, which will include a fitness clinic and a meet-and-greet with University of Arkansas student-athletes in multiple sports.

"Last year was by far the most people we've ever had," Stearns said. "We had a lot more people come from further away to watch and obviously, the local tennis community supports it greatly. We're really trying to continue that momentum."

2022 Little Rock Open

WHAT ATP Challenger Tour event featuring men’s singles and doubles

WHEN Today through Sunday; doubles final Sat.; singles final Sun.

WHERE Rebsamen Tennis Center, Little Rock

TICKETS Free today, $10 Tues-Thurs, $20 Fri-Sun, $50 weekend pass (Fri-Sun), $75 all week pass

NOTABLE PLAYERS World No. 126 J.J. Wolf; reigning doubles champion Ernesto Escobedo; Brandon Holt, son of Tracy Austin



