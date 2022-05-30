Little Rock police name suspect in fatal shooting of Pine Bluff 7-year-old

Little Rock police are searching for Kenjata Daniels, Jr. in connection with a shooting that left a 7-year-old Pine Bluff girl dead over the weekend.

Daniels is wanted for capital murder and a terroristic act following the fatal shooting of Chloe Alexander, according to a social media post from the Little Rock Police Department.

Prior to naming Daniels, Little Rock Police determined that Chloe was killed during an “isolated incident involving two acquaintances engaged in an apparent dispute.”

Posts on social media indicated Chloe and her family members were headed to the Little Rock Zoo on Saturday morning when the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Fair Park Boulevard.