• Attorney General Merrick Garland told Harvard graduates Sunday that their generation has been asked to show "an impossible kind of resilience" after yet another mass shooting at a school. "As we gather today to celebrate this milestone in your life, we are also holding on to an enormous amount of grief because of yet another mass shooting at another school in our country," he said. "An unspeakable act of violence has devastated families and the entire community in Uvalde, Texas. I know I speak for all of us here that our hearts are broken." Garland was the principal speaker at Harvard's commencement ceremony for the Classes of 2020 and 2021. Before the mass shootings in Uvalde and at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket, and the attack on Taiwanese parishioners at a church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Garland said he decided to make his speech about public service. He said he still wanted to do so because "these tragedies only underscore how urgent the call to public service for your generation truly is." Garland said the graduates who will dedicate part of their lives to service can "stitch back together the fabric of our civil society." "We must persuade our neighbors and our communities to reject the idea that violence or threats of violence are acceptable. We must work to dissipate the hatred that fuels such violence," he said.

• Rappers Young Thug and Gunna remained jailed on racketeering charges in Atlanta following a court hearing last week in a case in which prosecutors have accused them of being members of a violent street gang that committed multiple murders, shootings and carjackings. A judge denied bond for Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, after the rapper pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. Fulton County prosecutors asked that he remain jailed, telling the judge some state witnesses have been threatened. A bond hearing for Young Thug, whose given name is Jeffery Williams, was postponed until next month, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Prosecutors say his attorney, Brian Steel, should be disqualified as Williams' lawyer because he represents others charged in the same case. Both rappers were charged in an indictment along with 26 others for violating Georgia's anti-racketeering law as members of a street gang prosecutors say committed violent crimes over roughly a decade and and promoted its activities in songs and on social media. Attorneys for both Williams and Kitchens have denied the allegations.