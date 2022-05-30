Nepal army finds plane-crash site

KATHMANDU, Nepal -- The wreckage of a plane carrying 22 people that has been missing since Sunday in Nepal's mountains was located today, a Nepal army official said. There was no word on survivors.

The army posted on Twitter an aerial photo of the wreckage site with parts of the aircraft scattered around the mountainside.

There was no word on any survivors, and no other details were given.

The Tara Air plane was on a 20-minute scheduled flight from the resort town of Pokhara, 125 miles east of Kathmandu, to the mountain town of Jomsom. The turboprop Twin Otter aircraft lost contact with the airport tower close to landing in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops.

Army troops and rescue teams had headed to the possible site of the crash, believed to be around Lete, a village in Mustang district, Narayan Silwal, the army spokesman, said on Twitter.

Weather and darkness had halted the search overnight, but an army helicopter and private choppers resumed the search this morning.

According to plane tracking data from flightradar24.com, the 43-year-old aircraft took off from Pokhara at 9:55 a.m. local time and transmitted its last signal at 10:07 a.m. at an altitude of 12,825 feet.

There were six foreigners on board the plane, including four Indians and two Germans, according to a police official.

The plane was carrying 19 passengers and three crew, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesman for Tara Air, said.

It has been raining in the area for the past few days but flights have been operating normally. Planes on that route fly between mountains before landing in a valley.

It is a popular route with foreign hikers who trek on the mountain trails and also with Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple.

Nepal has had a spotty air safety record.

In 2016, a Tara Air Twin Otter flying the same route crashed after takeoff, killing all 23 people aboard. In 2012, an Agni Air plane also flying from Pokhara to Jomsom crashed, killing 15 people. Six people survived. In 2014, a Nepal Airlines plane flying from Pokhara to Jumla crashed, killing all 18 on board.

In 2018, a US-Bangla passenger plane from Bangladesh crashed on landing in Kathmandu, killing 49 of the 71 people aboard.

The Twin Otter, a plane originally built by Canadian aircraft manufacturer De Havilland, has been in service in Nepal for about 50 years, during which it has been involved in about 21 accidents, according to aviationnepal.com.

The plane, with its top-mounted wing and fixed landing gear, is prized for its durability and its ability to take off and land on short runways.

Production of the planes originally ended in the 1980s. Another Canadian company, Viking Air, brought the model back into production in 2010.