No. 1 Volunteers earn SEC crown

HOOVER, Ala. -- Camden Sewell threw five scoreless innings, Drew Gilbert had four RBI and No. 1 seed Tennessee beat Florida 8-5 on Sunday afternoon to win the SEC Tournament in front of an announced crowd of 13,270 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

It was the Volunteers' fourth SEC Tournament championship and first since 1995.

Tennessee, ranked No. 1 in the USA Today Coaches' Poll, the poll of record for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, learned later Sunday that it will be one of 16 NCAA Tournament regional hosts next weekend. Other SEC schools hosting in the regional include Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M.

Russell reached base, and advanced to second, on a throwing error to lead off the fifth inning and scored on a bunt single by Seth Stephenson before Gilbert hit a three-run double to left field that gave the Volunteers a 4-0 lead.

BT Riopelle hit a two-run home run for Florida (39-22) in its three-run bottom of the eighth.

Stephenson, who finished 3 for 5 with 2 RBI and 2 runs, and Luc Lipcius hit back-to-back doubles in the sixth to give Tennessee (53-7) a 7-0 lead.

Gilbert added a solo home run in the top of the ninth. He was named the tournament's MVP.

Led by former University of Arkansas assistant coach Tony Vitello, Tennessee became the third consecutive team to win both the SEC regular-season and tournament titles, joining Vanderbilt in 2019 and the Razorbacks in 2021. There was no tournament in 2020 because of covid-19.

Sewell (7-1) scattered 6 hits and struck out one in 5 innings. He did not allow a run in two SEC Tournament appearances, including Friday against Vanderbilt when he pitched 1 1/3 innings.

Florida, the No. 7 seed, reached the championship game with victories over Arkansas, Alabama and Texas A&M after a loss in its first game to the Aggies.