MOTOR SPORTS

Perez wins for Red Bull

Sergio Perez rebounded from Red Bull team orders that denied him a chance to race for the win one week ago to pick up his first Formula One victory of the season in the rain-marred Monaco Grand Prix. Perez earned his third career F1 victory after a questionable strategy call by Ferrari cost pole-sitter Charles Leclerc a win on his home circuit. Although Leclerc finished the race for the first time in four tries, he finished fourth and allowed reigning world champion Max Verstappen to extend his lead in the points standings. Carlos Sainz Jr. finished second for Ferrari and Verstappen was third for Red Bull. Verstappen now leads Leclerc by nine points in the standings; Leclerc has two wins this season, Verstappen and Perez have combined for five victories as Red Bull and Ferrari have claimed all seven races. But the win on the slick city streets of Monaco went to Verstappen's teammate just one week after Perez was ordered to cede the lead to Verstappen during the Spanish Grand Prix. Leclerc had dropped out of the race with an engine failure and Red Bull chose to capitalize by manipulating the finish to get Verstappen the win in Spain. The team promised Perez he'd be allowed to race for wins and held its word Sunday.

GOLF

Alker rallies in Senior PGA

Steven Alker avoided mistakes down the stretch and closed with an 8-under 63 for a three-shot victory in the Senior PGA Championship, his third title this year and first major. Alker started the final round four shots behind and forged a three-way tie with Stephen Ames and Bernhard Langer on the back nine in Benton Harbor, Mich. Langer missed the green on consecutive holes and made bogeys to fall back. Ames hit his drive into the water on the par-4 14th and had to scramble for bogey. Alker birdied the 15th and 16th holes playing in front of Ames to seize control, and Ames couldn't catch up. Alker finished at 16-under 268. Ames closed with a 70 to finish second, while Langer (71) finished alone in third. Glen Day (Little Rock) posted a 69 on Sunday and finished with a 1-over 285.

Ji wins LPGA match play

Eun-Hee Ji won the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play on Sunday for a spot next week in the U.S. Women's Open, beating Ayaka Furue 3 and 2 in cooler conditions at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. Ji, the 2009 U.S. Women's Open winner at Saucon Valley, took the last spot at Pine Needles with her sixth LPGA Tour victory and first since 2019. At 36, Ji became the oldest South Korean winner in LPGA Tour history. Ranked 83rd in the world, she was seeded 36th in the 64-player field. Furue is winless on the LPGA Tour. Ranked 27th, the 22-year-old Japanese player was seeded 10th.

Perez claims Dutch title

Victor Perez of France birdied the fourth hole of a playoff with Ryan Fox to win the Dutch Open in Cromvoirt, Netherlands, for the second European tour title of his career. They switched to the 17th hole at Bernardus Golf having matched each other stroke for stroke on three trips down No. 18 in the playoff, with Perez holing birdie putts from 15 feet and then 30 feet to keep it alive. On the fourth playoff hole, Perez rolled in another long-range putt on the 17th green and Fox missed his. Fox looked certain to win in regulation when he chipped in for a birdie at No. 11, holed from 80 feet for an eagle at No. 12 and then holed from 45 feet for birdie at No. 14 for a three-shot lead. However, the 35-year-old New Zealander drove into water on the par-5 18th, missed the green with his approach, and duffed his fourth shot into a greenside bunker and made double bogey for a 68.

Hall wins on Korn Ferry Tour

Harry Hall holed a 7-foot birdie on the third playoff hole to beat Nick Hardy in the NV5 Invitational in Glenview, Ill., his second Korn Ferry Tour win in two years. Hall and Hardy each made birdie on the par-5 18th at The Glen Club for a 6-under 65, finishing at 22-under 262. They played the downwind 18th twice in the playoff and Hardy got up-and-down for birdie from behind the green and short of the green, while Hall had a pair of long two-putt birdies. On the par-3 17th hole, Hall hit his tee shot close, while Hardy again missed the green. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot a 71 on Sunday and finished at 7-under 277.

BASEBALL

Anderson placed on IL

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is headed for the injured list after he left Sunday's game against the Cubs with a right groin strain. Anderson went down in the outfield after fielding P.J. Higgins' fifth-inning grounder and throwing to first for the out. He appeared to be favoring his right side as he was helped off the field. The team said he will be evaluated further today. It's another tough break for the struggling White Sox, who have been hit hard by injuries this year. Anderson went 1 for 2 with a first-inning single and ranks among the league leaders with a .356 batting average.

HOCKEY

Finland wins world title

Sakari Manninen scored on a power play at 6:42 of 3-on-3 overtime and Finland beat Canada 4-3 on Sunday for its fourth world hockey championship title. Finland completed an Olympics-world double after winning in China in February, joining Sweden in 2006 as the only countries to win Olympic and world titles in the same year. Thomas Chabot was sent off for hooking, setting up the winning power play. With the 4-on-3 advantage, Manninen scored on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Mikael Granlund.

BOXING

Davis retains lightweight title

Gervonta Davis regained his knockout power and retained his lightweight title Saturday night in New York, stopping Rolando Romero in the sixth round. Davis landed a crushing left hand near the corner and Romero fell forward into the ropes. He struggled and got up but was wobbly the whole way and referee David Fields ended the fight. Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) had to go the distance in his last win for only the second time in his career, and Romero said that showed the three-division champion was vulnerable. If Davis was, it wasn't for long. He appeared to hurt his left hand on a punch in the fifth round, but there was nothing wrong with it in the next.

Sam Burns, right, hugs his wife Caroline Burns after winning the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)



Sam Burns hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during a playoff in the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

