Offense picks up pitching for Travelers in series finale

A starting pitcher for the Arkansas Travelers had not allowed more than one run in six days.

In Sunday's 5-3 win against the Amarillo Sod Poodles at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Emerson Hancock, the last to do so, assured he wouldn't be the one to break the streak.

Hancock (0-1), the Seattle Mariners' No. 5 prospect, threw four innings of 1-hit ball, striking out four.

The Travs (22-23) took 4 of 6 games from the Sod Poodles (20-25), and even in the losses, the pitching has been solid.

"[The pitching rotation has] been outstanding," Travs Manager Collin Cowgill said "[On Friday] we were 0-for-19 with runners in scoring position, so that's on the offense when you lose a game like that when your pitchers hold an offense like that to one run."

Following that loss, the Travs have made a point of scoring early, crossing the plate five times in the first four innings Sunday.

"When we get going early we just create momentum for ourselves," Cowgill said. "Having team at-bat after team at-bat ... put the ball in play, don't chase ... when we do both we're hard to beat."

The Travs got production from four different players, with Tanner Kirwer bringing in the game's first run in the second inning. In the third, a defensive error from Amarillo shortstop Blaze Alexander would double Arkansas' lead to 2-0.

The fourth inning was where the Travs did the majority of their damage. Singles from Kaden Polcovich and Jack Larsen, followed by a sacrifice fly from Zach DeLoach, brought in three runs to make it 5-0.

The Sod Poodles scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning, but couldn't capitalize further. Michael Stryffeler recorded his eighth save to secure the win.

The bottom-third of the Travs lineup contributed 3 hits and 3 runs -- a sign of what Cowgill has been preaching to his team as he alters the lineup from night to night.

"It's not gonna be the middle of the lineup that gets it done every night," Cowgill said. "The back end's gotta get on base and get big hits, and the top of the lineup gotta do damage when they have their opportunities. Whether you're hitting one or nine [in the lineup] on this offense you always got a chance to impact the game."