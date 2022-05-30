OPINION | A WORD: Little game hopes nothing’s wrong as Arkansans ponder clues





To begin, let me admit that May 23's answer was "end."

But, obviously, last week's answer was not an end, because here we are again. Rest assured, this week's word is less inaccurate.

A noun, adjective, exclamation, adverb or verb, this word has five letters. In American English, this word's third letter can represent the voiced velar. It does not in this case.

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

I would pause here to ask whether you already have the word, but you never do, do you? Let us skip ahead. The word means ...

◼️Not sinister.

And ...

◼️A fist or a blow delivered with that fist.

And ...

◼️One of the whales.

And ...

◼️One of the things.

And ...

◼️A type of stuff.

And ...

◼️Unerring, exact.

And ...

◼️Justified.

And ...

◼️Restore to a normal position.

And ...

◼️A moral or legal entitlement.

And ...

◼️A direction, a position.

And ...

◼️In a popular misconception, the side of the brain with the intuition.

I'll print the answer June 6, but email if you'd like an affirmation today.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



