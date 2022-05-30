OPINION | ART: Scenes of solitude bathed in light mark painter’s 25th year in Little Rock gallery





‘The Return’

Recent paintings and etchings by Dean Mitchell

Through Friday, Hearne Fine Art, 1001 Wright Ave., Little Rock

(501) 372-6822

hearnefineart.com

There are no clouds in Dean Mitchell's skies.

Just look at the watercolor, oil and acrylic landscapes included in the artist's current exhibit, "Dean Mitchell, The Return," up through Friday at Hearne Fine Art in Little Rock, and one finds almost nothing but clear, unblemished skies. And what skies they are — dramatic and powerful and alluring; some are cool blues, some are almost creamy and others are pale as bone. Their emptiness seems apt. Below them, Mitchell's scenes of buildings, city streets and western mesas are marked by a sense of loneliness and overwhelming quiet.

And then there is the light.

Edward Hopper, another great interpreter of American solitude, comes up on occasion when people talk about Mitchell's work. This is the same Edward Hopper who said that all he really wanted to do was paint light on the side of a house. The 65-year-old Mitchell, who was raised in Quincy, Fla., and now lives in Tampa, paints the light on the sides of houses and barns and empty buildings and on roofs and on the faces and bodies of his friends and family.

In "French Quarter Morning," an acrylic from 2019, we can almost feel the sun rise as its light spreads across the outside of a bar in that famous New Orleans neighborhood. The image at first seems deserted, but a closer look reveals the back of a shadowy figure seen through an open door, perhaps hunched over a drink, fending off the coming day.

"Outskirts II," another acrylic, is a rural scene with lots of sky. A small white house set just to the left is obscured by shadows and a leafy tree; its grassless yard looks like thin mud. A utility pole sits behind the house; thin wire stretches from it to both sides of the image. The painting is simply constructed, maybe even minimalist, but powerful in its values and shapes. To the far left is what looks like a falling-down shed or barn rendered almost abstractly.

Mitchell sees a lot of what he does as abstract, although he's one of the most accomplished realists in American art today. He first showed with Hearne Fine Art in 1997, and "The Return" marks the 25th anniversary of his relationship with the gallery. He was there for a reception on May 13, his second stop in Little Rock since the show opened March 23, and pointed out to me the abstract forms that make up the dilapidated buildings of "State of Emergency," a 2018 acrylic that might be one of the loosest in the exhibit.

Mitchell said he had recently been to the exhibit "Matisse: The Red Studio," at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and that seeing Matisse's works made him realize his own painting was growing more abstract.

That's apparent in his "Osage Mansion" from 2021, with its grays and ochres and blues and geometrical lines. It's the most nonrepresentational of the more than 30 works in the show. The eerie "Ghost," a 2019 oil, is a close second as it depicts a small face against a vibrantly brushed background of various cool grays with a pinkish-orangey layer peeking through.

As strong as his oils and acrylics are, Mitchell is probably best known for his watercolors, and "The Return" has several examples of his outright mastery. "Desert Valley" is a desolate Western landscape; "Reservation Walls" depicts a prosaic parking lot and building that might otherwise go unnoticed if not for Mitchell's curious gaze and thoughtful rendering. And again, the light!

"Garydale," another watercolor, is one of several figurative works of Black subjects. This one shows a woman, purse at her side, looking downward. She seems tired after a long day at work, or perhaps just lost in thought. "Doyle" is a small, tender portrait of an older man.

The exhibit, which includes a few of Mitchell's etchings, is well-paced and displayed, and even spills out from the gallery with a few works hanging in the adjoining bookstore. It comes down Friday, so there are only a few days left to take in these astounding paintings.

Wild Cactus, watercolor by Dean Mitchell (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Dean Mitchell)









