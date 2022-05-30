OPINION | OLD NEWS: Little Rock mechanic stands pat on principle in 1922, goes to jail over $5 fine





The name L.H. Buis didn't make the paper often in 1920s Arkansas, but when it did, it left an enduring impression. From the scant evidence we have of him in the Arkansas Gazette and Arkansas Democrat, he springs up to speak out: vivid, direct — and fed up.

His first name sometimes was spelled "Lewis" and sometimes "Louis," but he was named after his father, Lewis Harrison Buis, a retired cotton press manager in Alabama. Lewis/Louis also took after his dad, who was "a man of strong opinions, high business integrity and much force of character," according to his obituary in 1917.

After comparing five decades of Census records, I also know that:

1) Lewis/Louis H. Buis (1880-1966) was born in Georgia, but grew up in New Decatur, Ala.

2) His family had no idea how old he was.

For example: The 1890 Census listing his father's household says Lewis/Louis is 8 or 12 years old. That's not a transcriptionist's error. The enumerator wrote "8/12."

Also, he was 49 in the 1920 Census and also 49 in the 1930 Census.

We don't know when Buis moved to Arkansas from Alabama, but in 1908 he was active in Little Rock labor politics.

Lewis/Louis Buis was a mechanic or mechanician — a job that in the first part of the 20th century involved muscles, grease, mettle and risk. Mechanicians flew with pilots; they rode with race-car drivers. Where the word "mechanician" appears in print, the next word tends to be "killed," "died" or "injured."

When George W. Donaghey ran for governor in 1908, Buis signed the statements by the Central Trades and Labor Council that accused Donaghey of underpaying the not-unionized carpenters who built his five-story office building at Seventh and Main streets. Buis even served on a mock jury that declared Donaghey "unfair to carpenters."

From 1910-12 while based in Little Rock, Buis worked stints as a pipefitter, a machinist and a steam engine mechanic in the U.S. Canal Zone in Panama.

INJUSTICE

He had a seven-passenger Chandler Six touring car. In June 1918, he placed a want ad in the Gazette seeking a Magneto, a generator and front and rear cushions for this car.

In April 1919, while he resided in a rooming house at 815 Center St. and worked for Midway Auto Co., that car was stolen. It needed a brake job, so he had parked it in the rooming house garage. Thieves broke the lock.

So, he called in a report to the police. The next day, he called again to ask if they had found his car. Yes, he was told. Come ID it. But when he arrived at the jail, deputies arrested him and charged him with smuggling whiskey.

Buis told the Gazette that these deputies didn't bother to ask where he was while his stolen car — holding 186 pints of booze — was being backed into a ditch about 8 miles out of Pine Bluff on the Star City road. Deputy U.S. Marshal A.H. Reed and Patrolman S.E. King saw the smuggler take off running on foot just before dawn, and unless those feet had wings, they didn't belong to Buis.

He and another mechanic, George Boardman, had taken in a show at the Palace theater, and then Buis sat up chatting with a fellow resident until after 11 p.m.

"I think I got a pretty raw deal," said Buis. "It's all right for the officers to try to get bootleggers, but they can go too far with it and I think they went too far in my case. I had to furnish $500 bond and will have to go to a lot of expense to get my car back. I have no doubt that it was badly damaged when it was run into the ditch. The officers didn't have a shred of evidence against me and they made no effort to find out whether I was guilty of anything."

The rest of his 1919 seems to have improved. In June, he married 23-year-old Clorice Cobb Inlow. She had a 6-year-old daughter, Geraldine. They would have other children and stay together for the rest of their long lives — with the exception of 1934-35, when they got divorced and then remarried.

Also, it looks like he got a job with the city of Little Rock. According to the Oct. 7, 1919, Gazette, "City Mechanic Buis" reported to Mayor Ben Brickhouse and his efficiency committee that the fire apparatus was in first class condition. (Also at this meeting, the panel called for an ordinance to prohibit "the promiscuous repairing of automobiles on the street.")

OUTRAGED

City mechanics testified against speeders and even ticketed them. In one case, Buis testified that Troy Bland, real estate dealer, was doing 28 to 30 mph at High and Third streets when Buis and assistant city mechanic Charles Peters pulled him over for speeding.

But Buis was no longer city mechanic in December 1921 when a former co-worker, Motorcycle Patrolman H.H. Franklin, charged him with driving faster than 34 mph on West 14th Street.

"Franklin's just a damned liar," Buis told the Gazette after Judge Harry Hale fined him $25 for speeding.

It was an unjust fine, Buis declared, and he was being persecuted by Franklin. He would not pay $25, no sir. The city would just have to put him in the jail for 25 days. He had the money, the money was not the problem. His residence was at 1901 Booker St., and he owned two trucks, several automobiles and two houses.

Twenty-five iron men were "cigarette money" to him, he said.

It was the principle of the thing. Also, he had worked with the police; he knew his rights. On his first day in jail, he refused to budge from his bunk when ordered to join the street-cleaning gang. Police Chief Burl Rotenberry had to concede that Buis was correct, there was no authority to compel him.

But something changed his mind overnight and by 10:30 the next morning, Buis furnished bond and was released. He had decided to appeal his case to Circuit Court, he said. The Gazette noted that appealing a speeding ticket to the court was the traditional way to have one's fines doubled.

I can't find a report in the archives to tell us whether Buis had better luck than most; but five months later, he was back in jail, accused by the same motorcycle cop of another traffic violation.

This time, Franklin ticketed Buis for driving on the 19th Street Pike with an illegal spotlight. The Arkansas Democrat reported that Buis then phoned Rotenberry to inform him, using spicy terms, that he would not be appearing in traffic court the next day. At this time, Buis was working for the railroad in North Little Rock, and every day he missed work was a day he lost wages.

Judge Hale issued a warrant for Buis' arrest. Hauled to the jail, he refused to bond out and so spent the night. The next morning in Hale's court, Buis made "a long speech" interrupted by warnings from the judge to watch his language.

Hale dismissed the traffic charge but fined Buis $5 for contempt.

"I feel that the fine is unjust, and to show my disapproval, I intend to lay it out in jail," said Buis. Friends tried to pay his fine, but he wouldn't let them.





Two days later, Page 1 of the Gazette reminded readers that he had caved on this resolve the last time, but "there's a lot of difference between a five-day sentence and a 25-day sentence — just about $180 difference at the rate Louis now is losing money by adjusting his difference with the city chronologically instead of commercially."

But he stuck it out and on Day 5 walked free.

Franklin, by the by, lost his own job a few weeks later. He got into an argument with some unidentified men at Little Maumelle Creek. He said they jumped him, and he was beaten. But the Maumelle Township justice of the peace fined him $65: $50 for carrying a concealed weapon, $5 for disturbing the peace and $10 for being intoxicated.

And then Rotenberry fired him for conduct unbecoming an officer.

FRAGMENTS

In 1966, according to his death certificate, Lewis H. Buis, retired machinist, died at Baptist Hospital in Little Rock 16 days after a heart attack. But it was Louis H. Buis buried at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Saline County. Clorice joined him there in 1980.

