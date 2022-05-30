100 years ago

May 30, 1922

JONESBORO -- Monroe Winn, aged 60, well-known farmer living near Greenboro, in the northwestern part of Craighead county, was struck by lightning and instantly killed Saturday afternoon while plowing in his field, according to word received here. Several persons near Winn saw him fall when the flash came. None of them, however, was injured. Winn is survived by his wife and several grown children.

50 years ago

May 30, 1972

• What must have been one of the most peaceful peace rallies in the history of the Vietnam war took place Monday afternoon at MacArthur Park. It was called a "Peace and Community Action Rally" and was sponsored by the Arkansas Peace Coalition. About 100 persons gathered for the Memorial Day protest. There were some impromptu speeches, some rock music and an extraordinary measure of good humor.

25 years ago

May 30, 1997

VARNER -- The state prison board abolished a personnel policy Thursday that until 1992 allowed women officers to refuse hazardous assignments if they would waive consideration for promotions. Thursday's move effectively removes the waivers from the personnel files of the women employees who signed them. The Board of Correction and Community Punishment voted unanimously after some women officers told board members that the policy unfairly discriminated against them. The board met Thursday morning at the Cummins Unit near Varner.

10 years ago

May 30, 2012

PINE BLUFF -- The Pine Bluff School Board voted to fire Superintendent Jerry Payne on Tuesday, repeating previous votes to end his employment after less than a year at the district. The 6-0 vote followed a six-hour public hearing during which Payne and his attorney, Keith Billingsley, disputed each item in a May 18 letter that details 26 grievances including claims that Payne hired contractors without bids or board approval and failed to abide by board personnel policies. The letter also said Payne failed to adhere to the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and received reimbursement from district funds for personal items.