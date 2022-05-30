Police investigate west Little Rock killing

Police were investigating a homicide in west Little Rock on Monday morning, according to authorities.

The victim, a male whose name wasn’t immediately released, was killed in the 11300 block of Gila Valley Road, Little Rock police said in a Twitter post shortly after 6:30 a.m.

Police responded to a “shooting just occurred” call in the area just before 5 a.m., an online dispatch log indicates.

Authorities encouraged residents to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.

This is the second homicide reported in Little Rock since Saturday, and the third in Pulaski County.