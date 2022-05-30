Razorbacks will open NCAA Baseball Tournament with Grand Canyon

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the NCAA Baseball Tournament with a game against Grand Canyon on Friday in Stillwater, Okla.

The Razorbacks (38-18) are the No. 2 seed in the Stillwater Regional. Arkansas will play a regional in Stillwater for the first time since 2015 and for the fifth time overall.

Grand Canyon (41-19) was the regular-season champion of the Western Athletic Conference. The Razorbacks and the Antelopes will play for the first time since March 2020, when Arkansas won 6-1 and 10-9 in Fayetteville in the final two games before the covid-19 shutdown.

Oklahoma State (39-20) is the host in Stillwater and is the No. 7 overall seed in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The Cowboys will play Missouri Valley Conference Tournament champion Missouri State (30-27) on Friday.

Game times have not been announced.

Arkansas lost 6-4 to Missouri State in Fayetteville on May 3. The Razorbacks did not play Oklahoma State this season.

The winner of the Stillwater Regional will play the winner of the Chapel Hill (N.C.) Regional in the super region around. North Carolina will host Georgia, Virginia Commonwealth and Hofstra in Chapel Hill.

