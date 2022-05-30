Remember when, Arkansas? Tree lover’s 3 weeks in doomed Fayetteville oaks rallied protesters in 2000





On May 2, 2000, Fayetteville's City Council declined to block a road-construction plan for Steele Crossing that allowed the developer to cut down more than half a grove of century-old trees, in violation of a city ordinance. The developer said it was saving 91 trees.

Just after dawn the next morning, 53-year-old Mary Lightheart of Goshen climbed into one of the big oaks and began a tree-sit protest. She spent almost three weeks living in two trees, supported by fellow preservationists.

While more than a dozen were arrested for trespassing on CMN Business Park property in an effort to reach her, others slipped through at night with pizzas, a garden salad, a tuna sandwich, batteries for her phone.

On May 25, she and two other tree sitters were arrested for trespassing. Protests continued, but the effort to stop the development failed.









