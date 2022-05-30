Remembering Jimmy





In August 1976, several high school friends and I began college at the University of Illinois.

We had chosen Illinois because it was a good school and a good deal cheaper than the University of Chicago and Northwestern. But it was also because U of I had big-time college sports (unlike Chicago) and at least 20 campus watering holes (unlike Northwestern, in "dry" Evanston), some of which I would end up tending bar in as I worked my way through school.

The year 1976 was, apart from a rather solemn bicentennial celebration in the wake of Watergate and the fall of Saigon, also an election year and, as 18-year olds, we were going to get to vote for the first time.

As generally unthinking liberals, we intended to vote for Jimmy Carter, although with all the bars to explore and parties, we weren't really paying that much attention and when we did, suspicion crept in that he was more style than substance.

Gerald Ford had damaged himself with his pardon of Nixon (although hindsight suggests it was the right, even brave, thing to do) and seemed the definition of the accidental, caretaker president; because he would go on to narrowly lose that November, he remains the only person to occupy both the vice-presidency and presidency without having been elected to either.

The "New South" was calling and promising us a government just as pure and good as we the people supposedly were, and we and too many more of the people who should have known better fell for it.

The votes that we cast for Carter that fall consequently serve as fairly conclusive evidence that the 26th Amendment was a mistake (an opinion fortified still more by a long academic career teaching 18- and 19-year-olds). I've always felt that, just as many times more people say they were at Woodstock than actually were, those willing to admit they voted for the peanut farmer from Plains are only a fraction of those who actually did, given that he received 40 million votes that year and another 35 million in 1980, even after four years of his "failed presidency."

We had youth as an excuse; I'm not sure what the rest can say for themselves.

It didn't take long for it to become obvious that Carter simply wasn't suited for the office (he was the poster boy for the idea that the presidency had become "too big for any one man"), as persistent ineffectuality was demonstrated in the face of stagflation, increasingly bold Soviet provocations, and eventually and especially the Iranian hostage crisis.

The "malaise" speech seemed to better describe him and his administration than the country he was speaking to.

But Carter wasn't the worst president in our history, by any means. He always came off as highly intelligent and well-spoken, and there was never any doubt that he was a good man who loved his country and wanted to do well by it, even if he lacked the political judgment and skills to bring it off.

Maybe it was only because I was a college student and occupied by more pressing matters than politics (parties and sorority girls, punctuated by the occasional exam), but I don't remember having been afraid to pick up the paper for fear of finding out what absurd and reckless things the president had done.

I did that a lot during Donald Trump's presidency, and I've come to do it just about every day over the course of Joe Biden's, since I'm fairly certain no president, including Carter, has ever inflicted so many unforced disasters upon the nation in such a short period of time, consistently and remarkably turning good into bad and bad into worse at every opportunity.

Thoughts of Carter and 1976 come to mind not just because of all the parallels drawn between him and Biden (which are profoundly offensive to the former), but something else that occurred that fall, when I answered a knock on our dorm-room door to find a handsome young man with sandy blond hair who said he was Tim Johnson and that he was a Republican on the Urbana City Council running for the Illinois House of Representatives. We shook hands, he passed out a card and campaign flyer and asked for my vote, after which he went on to other rooms on our floor, appearing a bit incongruous in coat and tie amid slobs in shorts and sweatshirts.

Johnson won his race that November (it was a time when liberal Republicans still existed and could even win elections in college towns) and held on to that Illinois House seat for many years after I left the university, eventually getting elected to the United States House in 2001.

Carter's post-presidency is now improbably into its fourth decade, while I read the other day in the Champaign-Urbana News Gazette, which I once worked for, that retired Congressman Johnson had died, at the age of 75.

I wasn't sure why that made me suddenly sad, since I can't recall ever talking with him after that brief campaign conversation in the fall of 1976.

Maybe because I still remember that knock on the dorm-room door and it seems like only yesterday.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.



