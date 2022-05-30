Some real talk

Graduation weekend at the University of Arkansas campus means multiple ceremonies featuring close to 3,000 gown-wearing students in each session. Upscale hotels in Fayetteville demand and get $500 a night with a three-night minimum. If you haven't made a restaurant reservation six months in advance, it's tough to find a table big enough to seat the grandparents and Uncle Bob.

Even more than rowdy SEC football weekends, graduation is a reminder of how large the school really is, and how deeply embedded it is in Arkansas culture.

The ceremony also underscores the vastly different worlds these students come from. A small pool of affluent neighborhoods in Little Rock, Memphis, and Dallas send thousands of young people here. These kids sometimes arrive hauling stereo systems and mini refrigerators in new $50,000 pickups. This group tends to join fraternities or sororities, they arrive from affluent private high schools, and many have parents who went to college. They also have parents who can write checks for the education, so as they saunter down Dickson Street a final time, they are not dragging the weight of unpaid education loans.

Another demographic are the students without a great deal of family financial support who combine scholarships, grants, and part-time jobs to get to graduation day. They sometimes give plasma in Fayetteville to pick up an extra $80 to buy books or pay the electric bill. They quietly pass on the beer-soaked spring-break trips.

There's a case to be made that a student going this route is inherently more motivated to overcome life obstacles and get a degree. Corporate America is full of stories of students like these who made it to the C Suite from modest homes and working-class families.

Most troubling is a third group that we don't often talk about in Arkansas political, education, or leadership circles: young people who come to the hill under-equipped for college by a mediocre hometown school district or little family support. They often fall into the sad trap of leaving Fayetteville with student debt but with no degree. We all should hope the university is studying data and actively trying to reduce this demographic.

As we celebrated our daughter's recent graduation, it was impossible not to notice that the graduation festivities and UA student profiles underscore hard issues that Arkansas should be discussing more.

First, we are often not keeping our best and brightest at home. They get degrees here and immediately leave for graduate school or jobs in Dallas or Nashville or Kansas City. Even the remarkable, constantly told story of prosperity in northwest Arkansas isn't slowing this trend.

Our son came from Dallas to celebrate his sister's graduation. Three years after his own UA graduation weekend, he is a financial analyst there with a large national firm. He is a duck-hunt-loving, pickup-driving, career-focused UA alum who didn't see much to keep him here. The reality is that doesn't make him unique. He is tightly connected in a fantasy football text group with his seven best friends from high school. They are all doing well, but they are all long gone.

Secondly, this country spent 40 years telling most high school graduates that they needed to get a four-year college degree. That was not only wrong, it was unrealistic. More than ever, we need to focus on the good young people who are not headed for a humid graduation day at Bud Walton Arena.

I spent six years on the Bentonville Board of Education where a gruff board president once told me, "The high-performing kids taking AP courses are going to be fine one way or another." The UA graduation reminds me he was right, and that we are still not doing enough for young people who did not take Advanced Placement Chemistry in high school and who don't want or need an expensive four-year degree.

The Be Pro Be Proud program offered by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce is working to remind recent high school graduates that there are thousands of high-paying job openings in the local manufacturing sector. Right now, Arkansas businesses can't find enough talented young people to help their companies prosper in an ever-changing global economy.

A local business leader says, "If we can't compete with Mississippi, how are we going to compete with China?"

Graduation day is a subtle reminder that all of these education, quality-of-life, and workforce-readiness issues are inherently tied together. The university does turn out thousands of students who will "be fine," but we need to be more focused on below-grade-level reading rates in Arkansas public schools that leave some young people with limited options. Many are not really equipped for either work or higher education, and that should bother all of us.

In the midst of this political season, we need to be talking about how we are preparing our next generation for the future, and how keeping young talent at home helps drive quality of life. If we aren't willing or able to do that, graduation weekend at Fayetteville will remain special only for a distinct minority.

What's happening at the intersection of education and workforce development is the real and complex discussion we need to be having in Arkansas.

Joe Quinn is the executive director of the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation. He is a former member of the Bentonville Board of Education, and he currently sits on the board of directors of the Be Pro Be Proud program.