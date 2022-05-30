BASEBALL

SAU to play Rollins in D-II World Series

Southern Arkansas University will face Rollins College (Fla.) in its first game of the NCAA Division II World Series on Saturday afternoon at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.

Game time is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Central between the third-seeded Muleriders (46-11) and sixth-seeded Rollins (40-15).

The Muleriders are making their fourth trip to a national postseason tournament after appearing three times as an NAIA program with World Series berths in 1983, 1987 and 1991.

SAU defeated Augustana (S.D.) 13-11 on Saturday in Magnolia to advance to the World Series.

Other first-round games in the World Series include No. 7 Illinois-Springfield vs. No. 2 Point Loma (Calif.) at 5 p.m. Saturday and a pair of games on Sunday -- No. 5 Angelo State (Texas) vs. No. 4 Southern New Hampshire (12:30 p.m.) and No. 8 West Chester (Pa.) vs. No. 1 North Greenville (S.C.) (5 p.m.)

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services