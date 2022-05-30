Super Quiz: Book Title Goofs





1. "The Son Also Rises"

2. "And Then There Were Nun"

3. "A Tail of Two Cities"

4. "As I Play Dying"

5. "The Hall of the Wild"

6. "The Halfback of Notre Dame"

7. "Anne of Green Tables"

8. "Rust for Life"

9. "Angela's Lashes"

ANSWERS:

1. "The Sun Also Rises," Ernest Hemingway

2. "And Then There Were None," Agatha Christie

3. "A Tale of Two Cities" Charles Dickens

4. "As I Lay Dying," William Faulkner

5. "The Call of the Wild," Jack London

6. "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame," Victor Hugo

7. "Anne of Green Gables," Lucy Maud Montgomery

8. "Lust for Life," Irving Stone

9. "Angela's Ashes," Frank McCourt



