Super Quiz: Book Title Goofs

1. "The Son Also Rises"
2. "And Then There Were Nun"
3. "A Tail of Two Cities"
4. "As I Play Dying"
5. "The Hall of the Wild"
6. "The Halfback of Notre Dame"
7. "Anne of Green Tables"
8. "Rust for Life"
9. "Angela's Lashes"
ANSWERS:
1. "The Sun Also Rises," Ernest Hemingway
2. "And Then There Were None," Agatha Christie
3. "A Tale of Two Cities" Charles Dickens
4. "As I Lay Dying," William Faulkner
5. "The Call of the Wild," Jack London
6. "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame," Victor Hugo
7. "Anne of Green Gables," Lucy Maud Montgomery
8. "Lust for Life," Irving Stone
9. "Angela's Ashes," Frank McCourt